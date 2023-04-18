Asia Markets Trade Mixed as Fed Officials Seem Divided on Rate Hikes Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street's earnings season continued and U.S. Federal Reserve officials delivered mixed signals on future rate hikes.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC that he sees one more rate hike of 25 basis points, before pausing to see its impact on the economy. This would take the U.S. Federal Funds rate to 5% to 5.25%.

Bostic's words come as St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Reuters that he favors a higher terminal rate of between 5.50% and 5.75%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.11% up in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.27% and the Topix fell 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.29%, while the Kosdaq was also up 0.12%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index point to a lower open as investors further digested the latest economic data out of China.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes traded close to the flatline as investors digested earnings reports, including from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. The S&P 500 was up 0.09%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.03%, and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.04%.

— CNBC's Samatha Subin and Sarah Min contributed to this report

Yellen to lay out U.S. economy priorities on China in speech: Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will deliver in a speech the economic priorities for the U.S. on China, Reuters reported.

"During her remarks, Secretary Yellen will underscore that in its bilateral relationship with China, the United States proceeds with confidence about the enduring fundamental strength of our economy," Reuters said, citing a statement from the Treasury Department.

This comes after Yellen said that the U.S. will resume economic talks with China "at an appropriate time" earlier this year as Beijing continues to sell its vast stock of U.S. Treasurys.

Yellen will deliver a speech at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies on Thursday, the report said.

– Jihye Lee

Japan's Sumitomo Financial to become first major bank to issue $1 billion of AT1 bonds: Nikkei

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is set to become the first major bank to issue Additional Tier 1 bonds since the banking turmoil suffered by Swiss lender Credit Suisse, Nikkei reported.

SMFG will issue 140 billion yen ($1 billion) of these bonds, commonly known as AT1 bonds. They are considered a relatively risky form of junior debt, therefore come with a higher yield and are often bought by institutional investors.

Confidence in AT1 bonds were shaken after Swiss authorities forced the Credit Suisse to write down the value of its AT1 bonds to zero as part of a government-orchestrated rescue by its bigger rival UBS.

Nikkei said the terms of SMFG's offer will be decided on Wednesday, adding that its AT1 bonds will carry a spread of 171 basis points over government debt, representing an increase of 33 basis points from the previous issuance in December.

SMFG shares were trading 0.25% up on Wednesday.

— Lim Hui Jie

Dow is up more than 2% so far this month

With slightly more than half of the trading month completed, the Dow is up 2.1%.

April has historically been the best month of the year for the 30-stock index, with an average advance of 1.9% going back to 1950. By comparison, the Dow has added just 0.7% when averaging all months in that time period.

Previous pre-election years are typically even better for April. The Dow has gained 3.9% when averaging every April in the years proceeding an election since 1950.

With the 2.1% advance, the Dow has performed the best of the three major indexes so far this month. The S&P 500 has gained 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite has shed 0.7%.

— Alex Harring

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says he sees a relatively mild recession

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday he sees only a slight recession hitting the U.S. as consumers remain in solid shape.

"Everything points to a relatively mild recession given the amount of stimulus that was paid to people and the money they have left over," Moynihan said in the bank's quarterly earnings call. "At the end of the day, we don't see the activity on the consumer side slowing at a pace that would indicate that, but we would see commercial customers are being more careful."

Moynihan said that Bank of America's research team has been consistent in calling for a mild downturn in light of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes. The bank is predicting annualized GDP contraction in the range of half to 1 percentage point in the next three quarters before going back to positive growth, he said.

— Yun Li

CNBC Pro: Bank of America is doubling down on this semiconductor stock — and gives it 50% upside

Semiconductor stocks are on a roll this year after a difficult 2022.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF, which tracks the sector, is up about 22% in the year to date — nearly three times the return of the S&P 500 this year.

Nvidia has undoubtedly been one of the sector's biggest winners this year, but Bank of America is doubling down on a lesser-known chip stock.

— Zavier Ong

Chip stocks rise after HSBC double-upgrades Nvidia

Some chip stocks rose Tuesday, after HSBC double-upgraded Nvidia shares to buy from reduce.

The firm said that "Nvidia's incredible AI pricing power (is) not fully priced in," and that artificial intelligence will provide a significant boost to chip prices. The move lifted shares about 3%.

Other semiconductor companies saw their shares rise after the optimistic upgrade. ON Semiconductor Corp and Advanced Micro Devices were up 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively. Shares of Applied Materials also gained 0.45%.

— Hakyung Kim

CNBC Pro: These 6 global stocks are 'Buffett-style' picks, according to Credit Suisse

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raised its stakes in five Japan stocks — a good sign for investors in Japan, according to Credit Suisse.

In light of those developments, Credit Suisse analysts said in a note that they've screened for stocks in Japan that are "Buffett-style picks" — that is, they have characteristics typical of Buffett's holdings.

Here are six of them.

— Weizhen Tan