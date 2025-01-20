Asia markets open higher as Trump promises U.S. ‘golden age' at presidential inauguration

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday, as investors await greater clarity on policies that U.S. President Donald Trump will unveil following his inauguration.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.13%.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.12%, while the Topix was flat.

South Korea's Kospi reversed earlier gains, edging down 0.24% while the Kosdaq declined 0.69%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 20,278, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 19,925.81.

The index hit its highest level since Dec. 31 during intraday trading Monday on the back of gains in consumer cyclicals and health-care firms, data from LSEG showed.

Several central banks in Asia will be convening later this week. Malaysia's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate steady at 3% on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan is holding its next policy meeting from Jan. 23 to Jan 24 — BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has signaled intentions to hike rates. Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore will be meeting on Friday.

Over in the U.S. markets were closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. public holiday.

U.S. stock futures were higher after Trump's swearing in and his promise of a new "golden age" for the U.S. He also issued a slew of executive orders, which notably did not include tariffs.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.5%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 221 points, or 0.5%.

Oil prices slip after Donald Trump's declaration of national energy emergency

Oil prices dipped after President Donald Trump announced that he would declare a national energy emergency which aims to increase fossil fuel production.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures slipped 1.32% to $76.85 per barrel.

The U.S. has been the largest producer of crude oil in the world for years, outpacing Saudi Arabia and Russia.

South Korea's producer price index in December rises at its fastest pace since July 2024

South Korea's wholesale inflation rate climbed 1.7% year on year in December, hitting its highest level since July 2024.

Preliminary figures from the Bank of Korea show that gains were led by sectors such as information services as well as electric power, gas and steam.

