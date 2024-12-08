Asia-Pacific markets open mixed as investors assess Japan's revised GDP, await China inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Monday as traders assessed revised economic growth data from Japan and awaited China's November inflation data.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.5% higher, while the Topix gained 0.4%.

Japan's third-quarter GDP was revised to 0.3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, up from 0.2% and above estimates from a Reuters poll that predicted no change.

South Korea's Kospi was down 1.6%, while the Kosdaq dropped 2.9% amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country.

Over the weekend, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote in parliament, but the leader of his party said the president would eventually resign.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 19,821 lower than the HSI's last close of 19,865.85.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.35%.

In the U.S. on Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh records after November jobs data came in slightly better than expected, but not so hot as to deter the Federal Reserve from cutting rates again later this month.

The broad market S&P 500 climbed 0.25% to 6,090.27. Tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.81% to 19,859.77, bolstered by gains in Tesla, Meta Platforms and Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 123.19 points, or 0.28%, to close at 44,642.52.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq went on to their third straight positive week as well, rising 0.96% and 3.34%, respectively. The Dow slipped 0.6% during the period.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon, Lisa Kailai Han and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

