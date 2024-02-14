Japan and Singapore miss GDP expectations; Asia markets rebound after Wednesday sell-off

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded after mostly falling on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked concerns the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates higher for longer.

On Thursday, investors assessed gross domestic product readings from Japan and Singapore, as well as trade numbers from South Korea.

Japan's GDP for the fourth quarter fell 0.4% on an annualized basis, a sharp miss from the 1.4% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it slipped 0.1%, compared with a 0.3% rise expected in the Reuters poll.

Singapore saw its fourth-quarter GDP grow 2.2% year on year, lower than the 2.5% expected. The city state also revised its third-quarter GDP growth rate from 2.8% to a sharply lower figure of 1%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.84% higher, briefly surpassing the 38,000 mark despite the missing GDP expectations, while the broad-based Topix climbed 0.55%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.9%, snapping a three-day losing streak.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.67%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.6% higher.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,931, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 15,879.38.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes also regained some ground after Wednesday's sell-off following hotter-than-anticipated inflation reading as traders fretted that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as early as they had hoped.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.96%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

Australia posts sharply lower-than-expected employment growth, unemployment rate climbs

Australia's employment numbers rose by just 500 in January, widely missing Reuters expectations of an increase of 30,000.

The country's unemployment rate rose to 4.1% from 3.9% in December and was also higher than the 4% expected in the Reuters poll.

Separately, Australia's labor participation rate held steady at 66.8%.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan’s fourth-quarter GDP shows surprise contraction

Da-kuk | E+ | Getty Images

Japan's economy shrank unexpectedly during the last quarter of 2023, according to government data.

Provisional data showed gross domestic product contracted 0.4% in the October-December period compared with a year ago, after shrinking 2.9% during the third quarter.

The reading was also much lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.4% growth.

Japan also contracted 0.1% quarter-over-quarter, after a 0.4% quarter-on-quarter contraction in the third quarter.

— Shreyashi Sanyal, Clement Tan

Singapore's economy clocks slower-than-expected fourth-quarter growth

Singapore's economy grew 2.2% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2023, official data on Thursday showed, falling short of both the advance estimates of a 2.8% growth and Reuters' expectations of a 2.5% expansion.

On the whole, the Singapore economy grew 1.1% in 2023, slower than the 3.8% expansion in 2022. The growth in 2023 was largely driven by information and communications and transportation and storage sectors.

—Lee Ying Shan

Fed's Barr supports patient approach to policy this year

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr on Wednesday backed the central bank's cautious approach to lowering interest rates this year.

In prepared remarks to the National Association for Business Economics, Barr expressed confidence that inflation is heading back to the Fed's 2% goal but noted "we need to see continued good data before we can begin the process of reducing the federal funds rate."

This week's consumer price index data showing inflation higher than expected in January was "a reminder that the path back to 2% inflation may be a bumpy one."

Along with the comments on monetary policy, Barr assessed the banking system's conditions as "sound and resilient" though he said there are "a few pockets of risk," most notably commercial real estate.

—Jeff Cox

Oil prices give up advance as U.S. crude stockpile surges

Crude oil futures fell Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier in the session as stockpiles surged in the U.S. while demand fell.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March lost $1.23, or 1.58%, to settle at $76.64 a barrel. The Brent contract for April settled at $81.60 a barrel, down $1.17 or 1.41%.

The move came after commercial crude oil inventories in the U.S. surged by 12 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Oil demand as measured by finished products supplied to the market dropped by 973,000 barrels per day during the same period.

Oil prices had gained 1% earlier in the trading session after Israel launched airstrikes in Lebanon in reaction to rockets fired into northern Israel that killed one person and injured at least seven more.

— Spencer Kimball

Apple is the worst performer in the Dow

Apple was the biggest laggard in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The iPhone maker was down by 1.3% in early afternoon trading. That curbed gains for the 30-stock index, which was last little changed.

— Sarah Min