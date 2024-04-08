Asia markets mixed as investors assess Australia and Japan data; investors await U.S. inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday as investors assessed consumer confidence data from Japan, with focus also on U.S. inflation numbers to assess the Federal Reserve's rate cut path.

Australia's business conditions and confidence were little changed in March, according to a survey by the National Australian Bank. Business conditions fell one point to +9, while business confidence rose one point to +1, remaining below average.

Japan's consumer confidence index rose to its highest level since May 2019, with 92.4% of respondents also saying that they expect prices to rise a year from March.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.08% to 39,773.13, while the broad-based Topix gained 0.97% to end at 2,754.69.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.46% and closed at 2,705.16, reversing gains made earlier in the day, while the small-cap Kosdaq ended down 0.14% at 859.33.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.7%, while the mainland Chinese CSI300 was marginally lower and closed at 3,533.49.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.45%, rebounding from Monday's losses and finished at 7,824.2.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes remained largely range bound, with investors awaiting the consumer price index report out on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched lower by 0.03%, while the S&P 500 ticked down by 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite closed marginally higher by 0.03%.

Treasury yields rose, with the rate on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note up about 4 basis points to 4.42%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Yun Li contributed to this report.

Japan consumer confidence rises to highest level since May 2019

Consumer confidence in Japan has risen to its highest level since May 2019, according to data from the Cabinet Office.

The March consumer confidence index climbed to 39.5 from a revised 39 in February, marking the sixth straight month where the index rose.

The survey also showed that 92.4% of respondents expected prices to go up in the next 12 months from March, an increase of 0.9 percentage points from the previous month.

— Lim Hui Jie

Hong Kong's monetary authority considering to deepen some connect schemes with China

Hong Kong's monetary authority is reportedly considering deepening some of the investment connection schemes between the city and mainland China.

Speaking at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said that there was capacity for greater "south bound" activity into Hong Kong, according to a Reuters report.

Yue told the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong there was capacity for greater "southbound" activity from Chinese investors into Hong Kong's financial markets.

The so-called northbound trading in the connect schemes allows offshore investors to buy China-listed products via Hong Kong, while southbound trading is designed for China-based investors to buy into Hong Kong products.

— Reuters

Australia's business conditions remain little changed in March, confidence falls slightly

Australia's business conditions and confidence were little changed in March, according to a survey by the National Australian Bank.

Business conditions fell one point to +9, while business confidence rose one point to +1, remaining below average.

In its report, NAB chief economist Alan Oster said that the readings indicate "firms have continued to be a bit concerned about the outlook even as the economy has remained resilient."

He added, "at some point, we have to expect these two headline measures to come back into better balance, either because firms' concerns are allayed and the outlook improves, or because the economy slows further – and of course we hope it will be the former rather than the latter."

— Lim Hui Jie

CEO of Shilla Hotels reportedly sells $326 million worth of Samsung shares to cover inheritance tax

Lee Boo Jin, the CEO of South Korean hotel group Shilla Hotels, has sold about 5.2 million shares of electronics giant Samsung Electronics in a $326 million block sale, with the shares priced at 84,100 won apiece, according to Reuters.

A block sale is a large securities transaction at a negotiated price that tends to shield or lessen the impact of the sale on the price of the publicly traded stock.

South Korean media reported that the sale was to cover inheritance tax liabilities after the death of former Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee.

The younger Lee is the late Lee Kun-hee's eldest daughter, and also the younger sister of Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

— Lim Hui Jie, Reuters

Hyundai, Kia team up with India's Exide Energy to produce EV batteries in India

South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian battery company Exide Energy for strategic co-operation in India's EV market.

Exide said that both the parties will work together for the development, production and supply of battery cells for Hyundai Motor's electric vehicles in the Indian market.

Hyundai said the move will position the company and Kia as "pioneers in applying domestically produced batteries" in their upcoming EV models in the Indian market.

Hyundai stock was down 0.55% on Tuesday, while Kia shares rose 0.65%.

— Lim Hui Jie

U.S. to award Samsung up to $6.6 billion for Texas expansions: Reuters

The U.S. government plans to offer $6.6 billion in subsidies to South Korea's Samsung Electronics for expanding its chip output in Texas, according to a report by Reuters.

The report said the subsidy will go toward the construction of four facilities in Taylor, including one $17 billion chipmaking plant that Samsung announced in 2021.

The subsidy will also be for investment in an undisclosed location and Samsung will more than double its investment in the U.S. to over $44 billion as part of the deal, according to the report.

Samsung shares were mostly flat on Tuesday.

— Lim Hui Jie, Reuters

— Weizhen Tan

Energy sector is outpacing the market as surging oil lifts stocks to all-time highs

Loren Elliott | Reuters

The energy sector has pulled up from behind to overtake the broader market this year as a surge in crude prices pushes stocks to all-time highs.

The energy sector has gained more 17% this year, compared to a 9% gain for the S&P 500.

Exxon Mobil hit an all-time intraday high of $122.15 on Friday and has gained more than 21% for the year. The refiners Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66 and Valero also hit all-time highs on Friday. Those stocks are up 47%, 27% and 40%, respectively, for the year.

Diamondback Energy is trading at all-time highs Monday dating back to its initial public offering in October 2012, while ConocoPhillips is at levels not seen since November 2022.

The energy rally may still have room to run given that the sector is still underperforming the broader market by 15% over the past year. Many momentum funds have not included the sector yet because they look at 12 months' performance.

"This suggests there is likely more upside for the group, as it just broke out of a two-year base with relative strength turning up," Jonathan Krinsky, a technical analyst with BTIG, told clients Sunday.

— Spencer Kimball

Coming quarters will see higher inflation, says Apollo's chief economist Torsten Slok

Recent data supporting a recovery in manufacturing activity and "signs of life" in inflation are some of the factors pointing to an impending market slowdown, according to Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

"This repricing of rates, I think, is very important because it is telling you that we've been waiting for this slowdown for so long. Why isn't everyone expecting this rate slowdown to come in the next several quarters, in particular with the tailwind of the stock market up $10 trillion since the November FOMC meeting?" Slok told CNBC earlier Monday. "We have a dramatic tailwind to consumption and to capex over the coming quarters that will continue to support inflation to the upside."

Against this backdrop, Slok pointed out that gains in equity market are spreading to other sectors beyond technology. He advised investors to seek out winners and losers from a "bottom-up perspective," rather than just reaching for the "Magnificent Seven," which posted sky-high returns last year.

— Pia Singh

Yellen doesn't rule out tariffs on China green exports

Pedro Pardo | Afp | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that measures such as tariffs on China's green energy exports are not out of the question.

"I wouldn't rule anything out at this point. We need to keep everything on the table. We want to work with the Chinese to see if we can find a solution," she said in an interview with CNBC's Sara Eisen, when asked about the possibility of Washington imposing tariffs if China does not adjust its approach to industry incentives.

"I'm not thinking so much of export restrictions, as some shifts in their macroeconomic policy, and a reduction in the amount of, particularly local government subsidies, to firms," Yellen said.

Yellen also noted the U.S. planned to "underscore" a needed shift in policy at future discussions.

— Fred Imbert

