Asia Markets Mixed Ahead of China's Loan Prime Rates Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday as investors closely watch for China's loan prime rate decision, after its central bank cut some of its key lending rates last week.

Markets are widely expecting cuts to its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 10-basis point cut and a 15-basis point cut, respectively.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.24%, extending gains from Monday and ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes for its June meeting, slated to be out later today.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set to continue retreating from its 33-year highs as the index fell 0.45%, while the Topix lost 0.58%.

South Korea's Kospi also continued its slide from Monday, falling 0.35%, along with the Kosdaq which saw a 0.37 loss.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is expected to start the day largely unchanged, with futures at 19,913 compared to the HSI's close of 19,912.89.

U.S. markets were closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, but stock futures started the week lower as investors looked ahead to a holiday-shortened week of trading.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.26%, while S&P 500 futures pulled back 0.16%. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.15%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans contributed to this report

Japanese trading houses rise after Buffett raises stakes

Japanese trading houses jumped at the open on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake in five Japanese trading firms to average more than 8.5%.

Mitsui jumped 4.55%, Marubeni gained 3.44%, and Mitsubishi rose by nearly 4% while Itochu and Sumitomo rose nearly 3% each.

Japan's top five trading houses saw renewed momentum thanks to Warren Buffett, bucking the trend as Japanese equities continued to drop a second day.

The firm noted that the aggregate value of these interests surpasses that of Berkshire-held stock in any country outside of the U.S., the firm said.

— Jihye Lee, Elliot Smith, Ruxandra Iordache

China expected to deliver cuts to its loan prime rates

The People's Bank of China is expected to deliver rate cuts to its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates later today.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 10 basis point cut to its 1-year loan prime rate and a 15 basis point cut to the 5-year loan prime rate, according to Factset.

China last delivered cuts to its LPRs in August 2022. Investors will eye today's decision closely after the central bank lowered its medium term lending facility and its seven-day reverse repurchase rate.

— Jihye Lee

A strong week — even with Friday's weak finish

The three major averages hit notable milestones with last week's wins, even though Friday ended on a down beat.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended Friday's session in the red, the three indexes were up for the week.

The S&P 500 leapt 2.6% for the week, its strongest weekly performance since March and the fifth positive week in a row — a first since it ended a streak of the same length in November 2021. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.25% on the week, its best since March and the eighth positive week in a row for the first time since it ended a 10-week streak in March 2019.

The Dow also cruised to a modest weekly win, adding 1.25% and notching its third positive week in a row since April of this year.

—Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures ticked down Monday as investors gear up for a shortened trading week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures traded 0.2% lower while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.15%.

Last week saw the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite post their best weekly performances since March.

— Brian Evans