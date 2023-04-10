Bank of Korea Holds Rates; Asia Markets Rise as Bitcoin Hits $30,000

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific rose on Tuesday as the Bank of Korea held interest rates at 3.5%, in line with expectations.

Economists polled by Reuters were expecting the central bank to hold rates for second consecutive time as the nation grapples with an inflation rate of 4.2%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% and the Kosdaq was fractionally lower.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 led gains in the region and traded 1.3% higher. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.97% in its first hour of trade and the Topix gained 0.6%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.57%, led by healthcare, property and utilities sectors.

China's inflation reading came in lower than expected at 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite gained fractionally and the Shenzhen Component rose 0.1%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ticked slightly higher as investors looked ahead to key inflation data this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% while the Nasdaq Composite inched lower by 0.03% as tech stocks saw declines, including shares of Apple falling 1.6% and Google-parent Alphabet sliding 1.8%.

Tesla shares fell 0.3% after the company said it will cut prices again on some electric vehicles

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Sarah Min contributed to this report

China's inflation eases in March, producer prices decline further

China's inflation for March came in lower than expected at 0.7% against expectations of a 1% rise in its consumer price index compared to a year ago.

Producer price index also fell 2.5% year-on-year, in line with forecasts by Reuters and after seeing a decline of 1.4% in the previous month.

— Jihye Lee

Crypto check: Bitcoin surpasses $30,000 mark

Cryptocurrencies rose on Asia's Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin gaining by more than 7% in the past 24 hours to $30,190 according to Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin maintained the highest levels it's seen since June last year, when it last surpassed $30,000.

Ether also gained more than 3.78% to $1,923.59, hovering around below $2,000 level as well.

— Jihye Lee

South Korea holds rates a second time at 3.5%

The Bank of Korea held its interest rates steady at 3.5%, in line with expectations.

The Korean won slightly strengthened immediately after the move to 1319.68 against the U.S. dollar.

South Korea joins the likes of Australia and India in pausing its tightening cycle amid a global inflationary environment as the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen to maintain its hawkish stance.

— Jihye Lee

Oil prices supported as investors balance rate hike concerns and OPEC cuts

Oil prices inched up in Asia's morning trade as traders continue to digest OPEC's production cuts last week alongside potential further interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Investors are awaiting crucial U.S. inflation data on Wednesday, which would inform the Fed's next move.

Brent crude futures rose 0.21% to $84.36 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.26% to $79.95 a barrel.

Russia also remains a "key country to watch" when it comes understanding the extent of supply disruption in the oil market, Vivek Dhar from Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a daily note.

– Lee Ying Shan

Newcrest receives offer from U.S. rival, stock jumps

Shares of Australian miner Newcrest Mining rose after it said it received a sweetened offer from its U.S. rival Newmont.

Newcrest rose more than 6% after the company published its latest offer from Newmont.

The revised takeover offer reflects a 16% increase to its initial offer and would include an implied an implied equity value of A$29.4 billion ($19.5 billion) and enterprise value of A$32.0 billion ($21.3 billion) for Newcrest.

— Jihye Lee

Bank of Japan governor emphasizes need to maintain easing policy: Nikkei

Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized in his inaugural briefing his intention to "maintain unconventional monetary policies," Nikkei reported.

He said it is "appropriate" to maintain the central bank's current yield curve control policy and its negative interest rate policy, citing the current economic, financial and price conditions, Nikkei said.

He added that if the Bank of Japan can achieve its inflation goal of 2% that the central bank might need to normalize its policy, adding that it was difficult to set a timeline for when the Japanese economy would reach its target.

Japan's core consumer price index was at 3.1% year-on-year in March, on a downward trajectory from the previous month's acceleration of 4.2%.

The Japanese yen strengthened by 0.2% to 133.29 against the U.S. dollar in early Tuesday trade.

— Jihye Lee

Bank of Korea expected to pause for second time in April: Reuters

The Bank of Korea is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5% again in its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, according to Reuters survey of economists.

DBS was the outlier in the survey and expects the BOK to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%.

The South Korean central bank in its last meeting in February paused its tightening cycle after seven consecutive rate hikes since March 2022.

The Reuters poll also expects the central bank to start cutting rates by as much as 50 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 and even further in the third and fourth quarter of next year.

— Jihye Lee

