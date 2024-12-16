Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia-Pacific markets are set to open mixed as investors look toward Fed decision

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

An urban view of high-rise buildings at dusk as seen from Hong Kong’s Victoria Peak on July 23, 2023 in Hong Kong, China.
Future Publishing | Future Publishing | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to open mixed on Tuesday, tracking mixed gains on Wall Street as investors look toward the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision stateside.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.14% higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a stronger open for the market, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,745 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,640 compared to the previous close of 39,457.49.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 19,755, lower than the HSI's last close of 19,795.49.

Overnight in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite advanced to a record, lifted by a rally in tech. The tech-heavy index gained 1.24% to 20,173.89, while the S&P 500 added 0.38%, closing at 6,074.08. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, losing 110.58 points, or 0.25%, to end at 43,717.48. The 30-stock Dow fell for an eighth day, marking its longest run of losses since 2018.

The Fed decision on Dec. 18 stateside will also be top of mind for investors, with the CME Fedwatch tool currently forecasting a 98.2% chance of a 25-basis-points cut.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Trump loses bid to toss New York hush money conviction on immunity claim

news 51 mins ago

Jim Cramer explains why you should look toward more cult stocks in 2025

Contrary to the general upward trend, market darling Nvidia, the artificial intelligence chipmaker that had driven stock gains over the past two years, saw a 1.7% decline. This drop pushed the stock into correction territory, falling over 10% from its recent all-time high in November.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

CNBC Pro: 3 reasons why smaller European stocks are about to outperform: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank strategists are expecting smaller European stocks to significantly outperform their larger counterparts in the coming months, citing three key factors that could drive this growth.

The investment bank says small-cap stocks have the potential to gain 18% every year over the next three years, if the three key macro-economic drivers were to play out.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

S&P 500, Nasdaq close higher

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed higher on Monday, with the technology-heavy index notching a fresh all-time high and closing record.

The broad market index gained 0.38% to close at 6,074.08. The Nasdaq advanced 1.24% to 20,173.89, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 110 points, or 0.25%, to finish the session at 43,717.48.

— Brian Evans

Dollar rises against yen, euro

The dollar strengthened against the yen and the euro ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

The greenback last gained 0.3% against the yen at 154.11. Earlier on Monday, the dollar reached as high as 154.480 yen for the first time since Nov. 26.

Against the euro, the dollar climbed 0.2%. The euro last traded at $1.05.

— Hakyung Kim

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us