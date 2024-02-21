Asia-Pacific markets are set to trade mixed; Bank of Korea rate decision is on tap

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets appeared set to trade mixed Thursday, with a slew of economic data from the region on tap, while investors also assess the U.S. Federal Reserve possibly delaying interest rate cuts.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened marginally higher, up 0.03%, as the nation's Judo Bank composite purchasing managers' index for February showed a return to growth, at 51.8. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction.

The monthly index is a leading indicator for business activity in Australia's manufacturing sector.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,447, pointing to a weaker start compared with the HSI's close of 16,503.1

Japan's Nikkei 225 was set to rise as investors awaited the release of Japan's Jibun Bank flash purchasing managers' index. Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 38,745 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 38,410 against the index's last close of 38,262.16

The Bank of Korea is slated to announce its interest rate decision later, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the bank to hold rates at 3.50%.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 48.44 points, or 0.13%, settling at 38,612.24. The S&P 500 gained 0.13% to end at 4,981.80. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.32% to close at 15,580.87.

Minutes released Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's January meeting — which came on the back of hotter-than-expected economic data the previous week — indicated that central bankers are in no hurry to cut interest rates.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

Oil prices rise as Fed officials indicate interest rates have peaked

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Crude oil futures rose Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials indicated that interest rates have likely reached their peak.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April gained 87 cents, or 1.13%, to settle at $77.91 a barrel. April Brent futures added 69 cents, or 0.84%, to settle at $83.03 a barrel.

Fed officials agreed during the central bank's January meeting that interest rates have likely peaked, according to minutes from the proceeding released Wednesday. The officials also generally agreed that rates should not be cut until they had more confidence inflation was under control.

Tensions continued to simmer in the Middle East this week after Israel launched airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthi militants struck another cargo vessel Monday and as Iran now blames Israel for explosions that hit a natural gas pipeline in the Islamic Republic on Feb. 14.

— Spencer Kimball