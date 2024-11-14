Asia-Pacific markets mixed after U.S. inflation report fuels Fed rate cut expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday after the U.S. October consumer price index reading fueled expectations for the Fed to cuts rates again in December.

The CPI came in line with expectations, accelerating slightly to an annual inflation rate of 2.6%. Core CPI, which straps out volatile food and energy prices, gained 3.3% last month, also matching expectations.

Australia's unemployment rate remained steady in October at 4.1%, as economists had expected, while the number of employed people increased 15,900 from a month ago, falling short of the expected 25,000.

The participation rate, which measures the share of working-age people currently employed or seeking a job, stood at 67.1%, slightly below an estimated 67.2%.

"It is clear that the labour market in Australia is still very resilient, despite an extended period of restrictive rates," said My Bui, economist at investment management firm AMP.

Bui believes the Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to deliver a cut in December, but sees room for easing in the first half of 2025.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.43%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.82% while the Topix added 0.92%.

Japanese yen appreciated slightly against the U.S. dollar to 155.36 on Thursday, after falling below the 155 benchmark overnight, hovering near the lowest level in over four months.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.82%, while the Kosdaq Index was up 1.73%. The country's markets opened an hour later than usual on Thursday because of national college entrance exams.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.82% in a choppy trading morning, following a multi-day losing streak that saw the index shed 4% this week as of Wednesday's close.

Mainland China's CSI 300 was trading near the flatline.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed near the flatline following the release of the inflation report.

The S&P 500 inched higher by 0.02% to close at 5,985.38, while the 30-stock Dow ticked up 47.21 points, or 0.11%, to 43,958.19. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day with a 0.26% decline and closed at 19,230.74.

The inflation data puts the Federal Reserve on course to lower interest rates next month, with markets pricing in a 80.8% likelihood of a quarter-percentage-point cut, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

South Korea markets open late due to university entrance exams

South Korea's markets opened an hour later today due to the nation's university entrance exams, known as the College Scholastic Ability Test or CSAT.

The CSAT is one of the key milestones in the South Korean education system, and extraordinary measures are taken in the country to curb distractions that could affect student performance.

South Korean media outlets have reported that on the day of the exam, public transport services are increased, banks open an hour later, and even city government officials are told to report to work an hour later so as to reduce congestion and ensure students get to test venues on time.

Transport unions are also advised to operate quietly, and planes are prohibited from taking off and landing during listening components of the exams.

The country's markets will also close an hour later, at 4:30 p.m. Seoul time.

Bitcoin tops $90,000

Bitcoin extended its postelection rally Wednesday, breaking above $90,000. The flagship cryptocurrency was last up 1% at $90,796.

Dollar index reaches highest point since April

The dollar index rose 0.4% Wednesday to 106.50, its strongest level since April 16, when it reached 106.517.

Meanwhile, the euro fell 0.6% against the dollar to 1.0569. This market the euro's lowest point against the greenback since Nov. 2, 2023, when it traded as low as 1.0564.

Dallas Fed President Logan advises to 'proceed with caution' on cuts

Shelby Tauber | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan urged caution on policy in a speech Wednesday in an environment where the longer-term interest rate trajectory could be higher than normal.

Logan said she generally sees inflation heading lower and the labor market easing but stable. Yet she said there are risks to the Fed's policymaking "voyage" that need to be considered, in which inflation could hold above the Fed's 2% target.

"I anticipate the [Federal Open Market Committee] will most likely need more rate cuts to finish the journey. But it's difficult to be sure how many cuts may be needed and how soon they may need to happen," she said during an appearance in her home district.

If the Fed cuts rates past the "neutral" level that neither boosts nor restricts growth, "inflation could reaccelerate and the FOMC could need to reverse direction. In these uncertain but potentially very shallow waters, I believe it's best to proceed with caution," said Logan who will not have a vote on the FOMC until 2026.

Republicans win House control and complete full sweep of power in Washington

Republicans will maintain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, NBC News reported Wednesday, as Donald Trump's return to the White House will see his party take full control of Washington.

The majority is one of the more narrow divides in recent history for the Congress' lower chamber, but the makeup will allow Trump to more swiftly confirm his cabinet picks and attempt to fulfill his legislative agenda. Trump ran on extending tax cuts from his first term and deregulation.

S&P 500, Dow close near the flatline

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed little changed on Wednesday as Wall Street's postelection rally wavered.

The S&P 500 added 0.02% to close at 5,985.38, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.26% to 19,230.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 47 points, or 0.11%, to finish at 43,958.19.

Market raises expectations for December rate cut following inflation report

The October inflation reading released Wednesday raised market expectations that the Federal Reserve will be cutting benchmark interest rates again in December.

Following the October consumer price index release, which showed the 12-month inflation rate at 2.6%, meeting forecasts, traders upped odds for a quarter percentage point reduction to about 82%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch gauge. A day earlier, the market-implied probability was at just 59%.

Traders then expect the Fed to skip January and then cut again in March.

