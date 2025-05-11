Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets poised to mostly rise over optimism of de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

The Kannai and Chukagai district at night, the hub of Yokohama’s Chinese district and thriving Chinatown entertainment and business district, full of shops, cafes, and restaurants.
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to mostly rise Monday over optimism that U.S.-China trade tensions could de-escalate following the superpowers' talks in Switzerland over the weekend.

Both countries alluded to a positive conclusion of the high-stakes trade talks, with U.S. officials touting a deal to reduce its trade deficit, while Chinese leaders said that they have arrived at an "important consensus."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that the talks yielded "a great deal" of productivity. Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said a joint statement containing "good news for the world" would be released on Monday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 37,915 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 37,460 against the index's Friday close of 37,503.33.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,761, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 22,867.74.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is set to start the day marginally higher with the futures tied to the benchmark at 8,265 compared to its last close of 8,231.20.

U.S. futures jumped as investors await further details on the trade deal between the U.S. and China.

This comes after declines in the three key benchmarks on Wall Street in last Friday's session.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 119.07 points, or 0.29%, and settled at 41,249.38. Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 inched down 0.07%, closing at 5,659.91, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session little changed, ending at 17,928.92.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Fred Imbert, Pia Singh and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

