Australia hits new highs after Powell signals possible rate cut in September; Nikkei tumbles over 2%

Asian markets will assess business activity readings from across the region, including the Caixin purchasing managers index from China.

Investors will be assessing the impact of comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said that a rate cut in September is “on the table,” provided the inflation data continues to be encouraging.



Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Thursday, after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a rate cut could come in September if inflation data remains "encouraging."

This comes after the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee meeting concluded Wednesday, where it opted to hold the federal funds rate at its current level of 5.25% to 5.5%.

Powell cautioned that a rate cut is not guaranteed, though he also seemed to rule out a 50-basis-point reduction.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I don't want to be really specific about what we're going to do, but that's not something we're thinking about right now," he said.

Investors in Asia will also assess business activity data from around the region in addition to the Fed comments, with purchasing managers index data due from China, Japan and South Korea.

However, Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.34%, while the broad based Topix lost 2.48%. On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate to "around 0.25%," marking its highest level since 2008. The yen fell below the 150 level against the dollar late Wednesday, currently trading at 149.73.

The country's finance ministry revealed that it spent 5.53 trillion yen ($36.8 billion) on foreign exchange intervention from June 27 to July 29.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 touched new all-time highs, gaining 0.47%.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.42%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 1.38%. Reuters reported the country's exports rose at the fastest pace in six months in July, according to preliminary data.

South Korean exports rose 13.9% year-on-year to $57.49 billion, after a 5.1% rise the previous month. However, the figure was weaker than an 18.4% increase expected in a Reuters survey of economists.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 17,377, lower than the HSI's last close of 17,344.6. The city saw its GDP climb 3.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, beating expectations of a 2.7% rise from economists polled by Reuters.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rallied after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, while traders also poured back into megacap tech names.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.58% to close at 5,522.30, while the Nasdaq Composite popped 2.64% to 17,599.40. It was the best session since February for both indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 99.46 points, or 0.24%.

—CNBC's Pia Singh, Alex Harring and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.