Asia-Pacific markets set to open higher as investors assess Israel-Iran conflict; BOJ rate decision on tap

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set open slightly higher Tuesday, as investors hope the Israel-Iran conflict might remain contained with Tehran reportedly signaling readiness to negotiate.

Investors await the Bank of Japan's policy verdict, with the BOJ expected to stand pat on interest rates at 0.5% in the face of an uncertain trade climate, as it concludes its two-day policy meeting later in the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 38,575 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 38,570, against the index's Monday close of 38,311.33.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 24,096 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's last close of 24,060.99.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is slated to start the day slightly higher with futures tied to the benchmark at 8,565 compared to its last close of 8,548.40.

U.S. stock futures fell in early Asian hours as investors continued to assess the developments around the Israel-Iran conflict.

Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks rose on hopes for a positive resolution to the Middle East conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.30 points, or 0.75%, closing at 42,515.09. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced 0.94% to end at 6,033.11, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.52% and settled at 19,701.21.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Alex Harring contributed to this report.