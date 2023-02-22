Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Digest Fed Minutes

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia Pacific markets opened mixed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting that showed central bank members are still committed to fighting inflation with rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.21% lower, while the South Korean Kospi started the day 0.5% higher and the Kosdaq rose 0.45% higher.

South Korea will await its central bank's decision on whether to hike interest rates. A poll of 42 economists expect the Bank of Korea to hold its lending rate at 3.5%.

Japanese markets will be closed on Thursday for the Emperor's birthday.

Hong Kong and Singapore are expected to release their consumer price indexes, with Singapore's CPI expected to come in at 7.1% for January.

Overnight, U.S. markets ended lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 most notably notching up a fourth straight day of losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended the day lower, but the Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend and rose to close 0.13% higher.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Jeff Cox and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

Fed minutes show members are still committed to fight against inflation

The minutes showed inflation remained "well above" the Fed's 2% target, adding that the labor market is still "very tight, contributing to continuing upward pressures on wages and prices."

Fed officials also noted that "inflation data received over the past three months showed a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of price increases but stressed that substantially more evidence of progress across a broader range of prices would be required to be confident that inflation was on a sustained downward path," the minutes said.

— Jeff Cox

Fed's Bullard says there's a 'good shot' of inflation in 2023

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Wednesday he was confident that the central bank can reach its inflation goals this year.

"It has become popular to say, 'Let's slow down and feel our way to where we need to be.' We still haven't gotten to the point where the committee put the so-called terminal rate," he said during a live "Squawk Box" interview. "Get to that level and then feel your way around and see what you need to do. You'll know when you're there when the next move could be up or down."

— Jeff Cox

Headwinds should persist even with worst of inflation in the "rear view," says Morgan Stanley's Loewengart

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting seem to confirm that while inflation is easing, it's too early to expect a pivot just yet, said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

"The worst of inflation may be in the rear view, but it remains well-above the Fed's target," he wrote. "Bottom line is that many market headwinds aren't going away and investors should expect volatility to stay as they parse over the impact rates being higher for longer will have."

— Samantha Subin