Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Fall as Investors Weigh Inflation Data; Yen at 150-Levels

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to trade lower on Friday as investors await inflation data from several economies.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,920, slightly lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,006.96. Japan's yen weakened further to touch 150.28 overnight after hitting 150 against the dollar on Thursday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.72%.

Japan's core consumer prices for the month of September rose 3% compared to a year ago, while Hong Kong and Malaysia are slated to release its inflation data later in the day.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as investors digested earnings and rising Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 90.22 points, or 0.30%, to 30,333.59. The S&P 500 shed 0.8% to 3,665.78. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.61% to close at 10,614.84.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield marked a high of 4.239% on Thursday stateside, trading at levels not seen since 2008.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound and Sarah Min contributed to this report.

Stocks fall for second day

Stocks finished in the red on Thursday, but did manage to close above their lows of the session even with a sharp afternoon rise for Treasury yields. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all up more than 2% of the week even after two straight negative sessions.

— Jesse Pound

Bond market spooked by market bet that Fed will raise rates to 5% or more

The jump to 5% in May fed funds futures Thursday rattled Treasurys, and sent yields higher across the curve.

"It's the speed of this move that is most jolting, " said Peter Boockvar of Bleakley Advisory Group. For instance, the 10-year Treasury yield leapt to 4.22% Thursday afternoon, from a low of about 4% Wednesday morning.

Strategists said markets are fearing a more aggressive Fed, and the move in fed funds futures to a 5% terminal rate shook bond investors. The May contract was pricing the terminal rate at 5.01% Thursday afternoon.

The terminal rate is the level where the Fed would stop raising interest rates.

—Patti Domm

10-year Treasury yield shoots higher, becomes "unanchored"

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.22% Thursday after, jumping more than 20 basis points in two sessions.

Bond strategists say the move has been too quick, and the 10-year should start to find a stopping point. (A basis point equals 0.01 of a percentage point)

"I think 4% was reasonable," said Wells Fargo's Michael Schumacher. "4.22% has become unanchored. We don't need the 10-year to act like a meme stock. That is not healthy."

The yield, which moves opposite price, has been screaming higher on concerns the Federal Reserve will be even more aggressive, and that central banks will stay in tightening mode well into the future.

Gargi Chaudhuri, head of BlackRock's iShares investment strategy in the Americas, said as long as yields continue to move higher stocks will suffer.

"Can we see another 25 [basis points] or so? I think maybe. We're getting to levels where we could peak but markets could extend," said Chaudhuri. "The market is overextending but things get exaggerated to both sides...especially as we go into the remainder of the year and quantitative tightening continues to happen."

Fed funds futures, for the first time Thursday, rose above 5% for next May, signaling traders expect the Federal Reserve to raise its fed funds target rate to that level before stopping. That helped drive Treasury yields higher across the curve.

--Patti Domm