Asia-Pacific markets track Wall Street gains as investors look past global trade frictions

Asia-Pacific markets rose Tuesday following gains on all three Wall Street benchmarks overnight, despite mounting global trade frictions.

China pushed back against the U.S.' accusations that it had violated a temporary trade agreement. Instead, the Asian powerhouse blamed Washington for failing to uphold the deal — a sign that negotiations between the world's two largest economies are deteriorating.

Meanwhile, the European Union criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's intention to double steel tariffs to 50%, saying that such a move "undermines" its own negotiations with the U.S. An EU spokesperson said that the bloc was "prepared to impose countermeasures."

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark moved up 0.36% at the open, while the broader Topix index was flat.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark added 0.19%. Economists polled by Reuters estimated the country's seasonally adjusted current account balance for the first quarter of 2025 – expected to come later in the day – to hit a deficit of 13.1 billion Australian dollars ($8.51 billion), from the 12.5 billion deficit in the previous quarter.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,138, pointing to a flat open compared to the HSI's close of 23,157.97.

Separately, a Reuters poll forecast that China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI will reach 50.6 in May, from 50.4 in the month before.

South Korean markets were closed for polling day.

U.S. futures were little changed after the major averages on Wall Street began June's trading on a positive note.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 climbed 0.41% to close at 5,935.94, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.67% and ended at 19,242.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 35.41 points, or 0.08%, settling at 42,305.48.

Oil prices jump as rig count falls, OPEC+ keeps production increase steady

U.S. crude oil futures rose more than 3% in afternoon trading after OPEC+ increased production at a steady rate, easing investor fears that the group will boost output at a faster rate.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for July rose $2.06, or 3.39%, to $62.85 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent contract for August was up $2.05, or 3.27%, to $64.83 per barrel. Prices are also finding support as the U.S. rig count fell every week in May and has hit its lowest level since 2021.

Eight producers in OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, agreed Saturday to increase production by 411,000 barrels per day in July, the third consecutive month the group will boost output at that rate.

"There were market concerns of a faster unwind process," Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS, told clients in a note Saturday. "For now, the oil market remains tight, indicating it can absorb additional barrels."

