Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors await further stimulus from China

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets rose higher Monday as investors await further stimulus measures from China as well as developments in trade negotiations between the U.S. and countries in the region.

Over the weekend, China's finance minister Lan Fo'an said that the Asian powerhouse will "adopt more proactive macroeconomic policies to promote the realization of the expected growth target for the whole year and continue to bring stability and momentum to the global economy," according to a Google translation of a statement posted on the ministry's website.

Chinese authorities are slated to hold a press conference later in the day.

Investors are also keeping tabs on developments in trade negotiations between the U.S. and countries in the region, after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that another pause to his "reciprocal tariffs" was unlikely, according to Bloomberg reports.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.82% at the start of the day, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.11%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index began the day 0.32% higher while the small-cap Kosdaq increased 0.29%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.44% in early trade.

U.S. futures edged down ahead of a heavy earnings week, even as all three major benchmarks rose and notched their second positive week out of three.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended last Friday's session 0.74% higher at 5,525.21, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.26% to end at 17,282.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, but managed to edge up marginally by 0.05%, or 20 points to close at 40,113.50.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

