Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia-Pacific markets rise as investor sentiment picks up on Trump's EU tariffs deadline extension

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

Gyeonggi Province Bridge Over River With Buildings Against Sky, South Korea
Jackyenjoyphotography | Moment | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's extended deadline on the imposition of 50% tariffs on imports from the European Union.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 0.49% higher while the broader Topix index added 0.45%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index advanced 0.55% in early trade while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.95%.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Over in Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 started the day flat.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,479, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's Friday close of 23,601.26.

U.S. futures ticked up in early Asia trade. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Here's how many fake reviews Tripadvisor found on its website in 2024

news 2 hours ago

European insurance giants take $3.5 billion hit from Los Angeles wildfires — beating estimates

All three key benchmarks on Wall Street declined in last Friday's session. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.67% to end the session at 5,802.82, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1% and settled at 18,737.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 256.02 points, or 0.61%, to close at 41,603.07.

— CNBC's John Melloy and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us