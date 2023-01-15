Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed on Cooled U.S. Inflation Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as expectations of cooled inflation in the U.S. lifted investor sentiment in the region. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey released on Friday showed the one-year inflation outlook fell to 4%, the lowest level since April 2021.

That followed December's CPI report, which showed prices declined 0.1% compared with a month ago — raising hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon slow its rate hikes.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix shed 0.61%. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.2% and the Kodaq gained 0.62%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was flat while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.43% and the Shenzhen Component rose 0.66%.

Over the weekend, China reported a surge of nearly 60,000 Covid deaths since dropping restrictions last month. The announcement came after the World Health Organization criticized China, alleging it was underreporting deaths.

On Sunday, the high-speed rail connecting mainland China and Hong Kong reopened for the first time in three years.

Bitcoin passed $20,000, a key psychological level, for the first time in over two months and last traded at $20,876.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Samantha Subin contributed to this report

Week ahead: China industrial output, retail sales, GDP and Bank of Japan rate decision

A slew of economic data is expected for the week of Jan. 16 — including China's industrial output and gross domestic product as well as the Bank of Japan's rate decision.

On Monday, South Korea will publish revised trade data and Indonesia will release its trade balance for December. India is slated to publish its wholesale price index, which economists polled by Reuters expect eased to 5.6% in December.

China on Tuesday will release retail sales, industrial output, urban fixed asset investment for December as well as its gross domestic product for the quarter. Singapore will publish its non-oil exports for December on the same day.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan will conclude its monetary policy meeting and will likely maintain its ultra-low interest rates. Investors will look for clues into who may be Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's successor and a potential policy shift ahead.

Japan is scheduled to publish machinery orders for November on the same day while Malaysia releases December trade data.

On Thursday, Malaysia's central bank will announce its monetary policy rate while Australia releases its employment figures.

China is scheduled to publish its one-year and five-year loan prime rates on Friday. Japan's consumer price index for December is also expected.

— Jihye Lee

Inflation outlook softens again, traders fully price in quarter-point rate hike

Declining inflation expectations from consumers is coinciding with expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to step down the level of interest rate increases in a few weeks, and end them altogether soon.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey on Friday showed the one-year inflation outlook down to 4%, the third straight monthly decrease and the lowest level since April 2021.

At the same time, traders assigned a 94.2% chance of a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase on Feb. 1, when the Fed's next two-day meeting concludes. That marks another a smaller move than the 0.5 percentage point hike in December, which itself was a deceleration from four straight 0.75 percentage point increases.

"Inflation expectations are well-anchored and improving as pricing pressures are weakening across many sectors. The Fed will likely hike by 0.25% at the upcoming meeting later this month," LPL Financial chief economist Jeffrey Roach said. "We shouldn't be surprised if the Fed starts talking about pausing in the near future."

—Jeff Cox

How will the Fed react to falling inflation, bank CEO recession warnings?

A negative inflation reading on Thursday combined with warnings of a mild recession from major banks on Friday could be signs that the Fed will pause soon or even cut rates this year, but that would require another change in direction from the central bank.

"You don't have to agree with the Fed's policy to believe them," said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments.

Goodwin pointed out that the overwhelming majority of Fed voting members were projecting a Fed funds rate 5% or higher this year in the last meeting. And given the concern some central bankers have expressed about the consequences of pausing too soon, they may be determined to hit that mark.

"With a relatively high degree of unification and conviction, they have said that they're going to bring the policy rate to 25 basis points higher than what the market says. And frankly unless we saw a slowdown in inflation or collapse in economic growth quickly ... I don't think they're going to change their minds," Goodwin added.

—Jesse Pound

CNBC Pro: Fund manager names two U.S. stocks he thinks might not survive 2023

Businesses that relied on "free and infinite capital" are now facing a harsh reality, according to fund manager Trent Masters, and could even go bankrupt.

He named two stocks that he's concerned about going into 2023.

— Ganesh Rao

Consumer sentiment rises for second straight month

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index rose for a second month in a row, although it remains at a historically low level. The index climbed to 64.6 from 59.7 in December. Still, it remains about 4% below its level from the prior year.

"Uncertainty over both inflation expectations measures remains high, and changes in global factors in the months ahead may generate a reversal in recent improvements," said Joanne Hsu, Surveys of Consumers director.

— Fred Imbert