Asia-Pacific Shares Rise as China Reports Inflation Data in Line With Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose as China inflation data came in roughly in line with expectations.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.18%, while the Topix added 1.03%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.24%.

The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.64% while the Kosdaq climbed 0.79%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 1% in early trade before paring some gains to trade 0.51% higher. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component was 0.11% lower while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2%.

China's consumer price index rose 1.6% in November on an annualized basis, while its producer price index fell 1.3%.

Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is expected to report November sales later in the day.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose with the S&P 500 bucking its longest losing streak since October as Wall Street evaluated the odds of a recession ahead.

China's producer prices fell in November, while consumer prices rose

China's producer price index fell 1.3% in November compared to a year ago, extending its decline after shedding 1.3% in October, and slightly beating estimates for a 1.4% contraction in a Reuters poll.

The nation's consumer price index rose 1.6% in November on an annualized basis, in line with expectations and easing from October's reading of 2.1%.

The onshore and offshore Chinese yuan strengthened, and were around 6.94 per dollar shortly after the economic data releases.

— Lee Ying Shan

— Ganesh Rao

South Korea posts smaller current account surplus for October

South Korea registered a current account surplus of $880 million in October, a decline from September's $1.6 billion.

Direct investment assets in South Korea increased by $2.75 billion, compared to $4.74 billion a month ago. Direct investment liabilities increased from $430 million to $810 million.

South Korea has been posting a current account surplus for the year, except for the months of July and August. A current account surplus indicates that a country sells more to the world than it buys from outside its borders.

— Lee Ying Shan

Stocks finish higher, S&P 500 breaks 5-day losing streak

Stocks closed higher, with the S&P 500 snapping its longest losing streak since October.

The S&P added 0.75% to finish at 3,963.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 183.56 points, or 0.55%, to settle at 33,781.48, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.13% to end at 11,082.00.

— Samantha Subin

Interest on 30-year fixed rate mortgages falls

The cost of financing a home has ticked lower for a fourth consecutive week, according to Freddie Mac.

The weekly average rate on a 30-year mortgage is now 6.33%, down from 6.49% last week. Over the past month, the interest rate on these loans has come down about 75 basis points: On Nov. 10, the average rate on a fixed 30-year mortgage was 7.08%.

Even with the decline in the short term, the cost of financing a home loan is up significantly from a year ago. Last year at this time, the rate on a 30-year mortgage averaged 3.1%.

Despite the decline in rates, demand for home loans continues to decline. Mortgage application volume slid 1.9% last week, compared to the week before that, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

— Darla Mercado, Diana Olick

Part of the yield curve is now most inverted since 2001

The inversion of the 3-month and 10-year Treasury yield curve is now the deepest since January 2001 at nearly 90 basis points, according to CNBC data. The short end of the curve soared to 4.30% from just 0.05% at the beginning of the year as traders priced in higher interest rates.

The yield curve inverts when shorter-term Treasury rates rise above longer-term yields. Many economists view the 2-year 10-year part of the yield curve as more predictive of a potential recession.

Cathie Wood pointed to that part of the yield curve, which is the most inverted since the early 1980s. The popular investor said the bond market is signaling that the Federal Reserve is making a "serious mistake" with its jumbo rate hikes.

— Yun Li