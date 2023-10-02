Hong Kong leads Asia-Pacific markets lower; Australia's central bank keeps interest rate unchanged

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Hong Kong stocks led Asia-Pacific markets lower on Tuesday, in their return from a National Day holiday on Monday.

The city's benchmark Hang Seng index closed 2.69% lower at 17,331.22, recovering slightly from earlier in the session when it was down more than 3%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded down 1.28% to close at 6,943.4 after the central bank held rates at 4.10%, as expected by a Reuters poll.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 1.64% to close 31,237.94.

South Korean and Chinese markets are closed for holidays.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes traded mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 74.15 points, or 0.22%, to 33,433.35. The S&P 500 inched higher by 0.01% to close at 4,288.39. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.67% to close at 13,307.77

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Australia's central bank keeps rates unchanged, hints at tightening

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates steady at 4.1% after its meeting, in line with Reuters' expectations.

"Inflation in Australia has passed its peak but is still too high and will remain so for some time yet," the central bank's governor, Michele Bullock, said in a statement.

She noted that while goods inflation has eased further, prices of many services are still continuing to climb, alongside a jump in fuel prices.

Australia's inflation in August ticked up up 5.2% year on year, according to official data.

"Returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe remains the Board's priority," the statement further read.

"Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe," Bullock said.

—Lee Ying Shan

Hang Seng dives 3%, dragged by real estate and energy stocks

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 3% in early trading, leading wider losses in Asia, dragged by the real estate and energy sectors.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed property stocks were in the red. Country Garden Holdings plunged 7.18%, while Longfor Group Holdings lost 4.82%. New World Development shed 6.69%, and Henderson Land Development traded 6.15% lower.

Energy stocks also posted losses, with PetroChina losing 5.93% and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp dipping 5.14%.

The index last traded down 2.77% after coming back on from a holiday on Monday.



—Lee Ying Shan

Evergrande shares soar after trading resumes in Hong Kong

Shares of embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande soared after it resumed trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The stock rose 22% in early trade, after briefly touching 46 Hong Kong cents shortly after the open. Shares have been volatile since resuming trade in late August following a 17-month suspension. Evergrande's market valuation has been hovering around 5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($639.8 million), a fraction of its value prior to the developer's default.

Last week, the Chinese property firm announced that its director and executive chairman is under scrutiny over suspected crimes.

Evergrande's EV unit also halted trading Tuesday, citing a pending announcement.

—Lee Ying Shan

RBA expected to maintain hawkish stance at upcoming meeting, says ANZ

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep rates unchanged in the upcoming policy decision meeting, ANZ forecasts.

"We still expect a really hawkish pause from the reserve bank of Australia. We're not expecting them to raise rates in the next couple of months," said Adelaide Timbrell, senior economist at ANZ.

It will be the central bank's first meeting under new governor Michele Bullock. According to a Reuters poll, the central bank is expected to hold rates at 4.10%.

"We'll see an extended pause from the reserve bank right up until November next year," Timbrell forecasts, estimating that the bank will likely only start cutting rates in the fourth quarter of next year.

However, "discouraging" inflation results could mean added risks of further action, the senior economist cautioned.

Australia's inflation in August ticked up 5.2% year on year, according to official statistics.

"But every time we get some of these discouraging inflation results... we do see the risk that they'll need to take further action at some point," she said.

—Lee Ying Shan

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

World Bank says sustained growth, but slowing momentum in the Asia Pacific region

The World Bank forecasts growth in in the developing East Asia and Pacific region to remain strong at 5% in 2023. However, its expects growth to ease in the second half of 2023 and fall to 4.5% in 2024, according to its regional update published on Sunday.

Regional growth in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to come in higher than average growth projected for all other emerging market and developing economies. To be sure, the recent numbers are lower than were previously projected.

Growth in China in 2023 is projected to be 5.1%. Excluding China, regional growth is expected to come in at 4.6% .

— Hakyung Kim

Bitcoin rises to highest level since August

Crypto prices rallied on Monday, pushing bitcoin to its highest level more than six weeks.

Bitcoin rose more than 4.5% to $28,329, for its highest level since Aug. 17, when it traded as high as 29,108.3. Ether rose more than 3% to cross above $1,700.

Crypto-related stocks Coinbase, Marathon Digital, MicroStrategy and Riot all rose more than 5% in premarket trading.

— Hakyung Kim, Jesse Pound, Gina Francolla

Gold and silver drop to lowest price since March in early trading

December gold futures contracts fell to $1846.60 the ounce Monday, the lowest since March 10, 2023 (when it traded at $1830).

December silver contracts similarly dropped to $21.725 the ounce, their weakest since March 16 ($21.59).



Both the Gold Miners (GDX) and Silver Miners (SIL) ETFs are down almost 1% in early, premarket trading, led by Harmony Gold, Gold Fields and AngloGold, all down by 3% or more.

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla