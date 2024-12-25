Money Report

Asia-Pacific stocks open higher; several markets closed for Boxing Day holiday

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

People standing outside astore at Pitt Street Mall in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Boxing Day. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Thursday, with Singapore's manufacturing data on deck.
  • Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong markets were closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Thursday, with several markets remaining closed for Boxing Day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.37%, while the Topix added 0.49%. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.12% while the Kosdaq rose 0.48%.

Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong markets were closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

Traders in Asia will be looking at November manufacturing output data coming out of Singapore later in the day.

Overnight in the U.S., markets were closed for Christmas. Stocks jumped Tuesday on Christmas Eve as the market pulled off back-to-back gains in the holiday week.

The S&P 500 added 1.1% to 6,040.04, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 390.08 points, or 0.91%, to 43,297.03. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.35% to 20,031.13, helped by a 7.4% jump in Tesla shares.

Tuesday marked the start of the seasonal Santa Claus rally, which happens in the last five trading days of the year and the first two in January. 

— CNBC's Yun Li and Sean Conlon contributed to this story.

