Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed as investors await China trade data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday as investors awaited China's April trade data amid worries of a significant slowdown in exports growth due to U.S tariffs.

Economists polled by Reuters estimate outbound shipments to rise by 1.9% year on year, declining from the 12.4% jump in March.

Uncertainty on Washington and Beijing reaching a deal in their scheduled trade talks in Switzerland is also dampening optimism.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.17% at the open and the Topix gained 1.06%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% and the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.59%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded flat.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 22,732, slightly lower than HSI's last close of 22,775.92.

Overnight, Wall Street gained following U.S. President Donald Trump announced the broad outline of a trade deal with the United Kingdom — the first since the U.S. paused sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs in April.

U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline as investors hope that the U.S.- United Kingdom trade deal framework signals more progress to come.

Specific details of the agreement remained unclear, and no official documents were signed during the Oval Office announcement.

"The final details are being written up," Trump said. "In the coming weeks we'll have it all very conclusive."

Meanwhile, the three major averages closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 254.48 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 41,368.45. The S&P 500 rose 0.58% and closed at 5,663.94. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.07% to end at 17,928.14.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Japan household spending exceeds expectations in March

Japan's average household spending in March beat expectations, rising 2.1% in real terms year on year, according to government data released Friday.

This beats the forecast of a 0.2% climb from economists, and could afford the Bank of Japan more room to raise interest rates and normalize its monetary policy.



Household spending reached 339,232 yen ($2,325.71) in March, while the average monthly household income for March fell 2% year on year in real terms to 524,343 yen.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Pia Singh