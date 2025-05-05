At 94, Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO: His best advice for a successful career

Warren Buffett dropped something of a bombshell at this year's meeting for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday, announcing that he'd ask the board to replace him as CEO at the end of the year, with longtime heir apparent Greg Abel.

The Oracle of Omaha received an ovation upon sharing the news, which he met with his trademark wit. "The enthusiasm shown by the audience's response can be interpreted in two ways," Buffett, 94, said. "But I'll take it as positive."

No kidding. If you want to know what Berkshire shareholders think of their CEO, take a look at his track record. Berkshire Hathaway's stock rose by 5,502,284% between the time Buffett took the helm in 1965 and year-end 2024, according to the company's most recent annual report. The S&P 500 delivered a total return of 39,054% over the same period.

In other words, Buffett made himself, his shareholders and a lot of other people extraordinarily rich, all while garnering a reputation for warmth, fairness and having a people-first approach to business.

It's a sparkling career that millions of Buffett's followers hope to emulate in some small way. Here's some of his best professional advice he's given over the years.

Prioritize people over salary

If you're still early in your career, it can be easy to jump at the first job offering a substantial paycheck. But Buffett says you may be better off focusing on who is hiring you, rather than what they pay.

"Don't worry too much about starting salaries, and be very careful who you work for, because you will take on the habits of the people around you," Buffett said at this year's shareholder meeting.

Buffett himself didn't know the salary when he took a job with his mentor and value investing legend Benjamin Graham. "I found that out at the end of the month when I got my paycheck," he told Gillian Zoe Segal for her book "Getting There: A Book of Mentors."

At this year's shareholders meeting, Buffett credited much of his success to the many wise and giving mentors he worked with throughout his career.

"You want to hang out with people that are better than you are and that you feel are better than you are, because you're going to go in the direction of the people you associate with," he said.

'Find your sound'

Buffett has repeatedly said he was lucky to find his life's passion — investing — early. In his remarks on Saturday, Buffett compared choosing the right career to a band finding the right "sound."

"I've always told my kids that their sound isn't my sound, but you don't necessarily find it on the first job you take," Buffett said. "But if you get lucky like I did, you find it when you're very young and then you just keep doing it."

Ideally, he said in his 2022 letter to shareholders, job seekers should find a gig "they would select if they had no need for money."

"Economic realities, I acknowledge, may interfere with that kind of search," Buffett continued. "Even so, I urge the students never to give up the quest, for when they find that sort of job, they will no longer be 'working.'"

At this year's shareholders meeting, Buffett revealed that he believes this approach is the key to not only success, but longevity.

"I think a happy person lives longer than somebody that's doing things they don't really admire that much in life," he said.

Set boundaries, say 'no'

During last year's shareholders meeting, Segal recalled jumping through numerous hoops to set up a time to speak with Buffett. Once he actually agreed to the interview, and Segal started trying to find a time with Buffett's secretary, she was in for a surprise.

"It was like, 'OK, this week he's available Monday,' and it was a huge block of time. Tuesday, huge block of time, Wednesday, he has this. Thursday, huge block of time," she said. "And I just realized he is who he is because he guards his time. And he has time to do the important things. He's not overscheduled."

If you made it to a certain point in your career, there will undoubtedly be a plenty of people and causes vying for your attention. Setting boundaries helps you focus on the important things.

That's a piece of advice from Buffett that Melinda French Gates says she has never forgotten.

"Warren Buffett once said to us ... 'Find your bullseye of what you're working on and let the other things fall away. You'll feel better if you keep your talents in that bullseye and keep working on those issues, and you'll feel less bad about letting other things go,'" French Gates told LinkedIn News in an interview that published in March.

In James Clear's book "Atomic Habits," Buffett put it even more succinctly:

"The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say 'no' to almost everything."

