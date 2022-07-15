At Amusement Parks Like Six Flags and Disney, Safety Is a Multimillion-Dollar Business

At amusement parks like Six Flags, Disney World and Universal — safety is a multimillion-dollar business.

Injuries and deaths are becoming increasingly rare, with fewer than 1 injury per million rides in 2019, according to the National Safety Council. Ride-related injuries dropped by more than 60% between 2004 and 2019, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

"When you look at the the the 157 million rides that we deliver in a year, and when you look at us versus other industries, you'll see that we are a very safe industry," said Jason Freeman, vice president of security, safety, health & environmental at Six Flags. "You're more likely to be injured on your way to a theme park in your car than you are at a theme park."

The amusement park industry is emerging from two years of a pandemic-induced sales slump, but is expected to reach $16.8 billion in revenue in 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Watch the video above to learn more about how rides are built and regulated for safety.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent of CNBC and Universal theme parks.