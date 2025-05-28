Auto giant Stellantis appoints Antonio Filosa as new CEO

Stellantis on Wednesday appointed North American chief operating officer Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive.

The appointment means Filosa will succeed Carlos Tavares, who unexpectedly resigned in December after a sharp drop in profit, falling sales and problems in the U.S.

Stellantis said John Elkann, who had led an interim executive committee since Tavares' resignation, will continue in his role as executive chairman.

Auto giant Stellantis on Wednesday appointed North American chief operating officer Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive, ending a months-long campaign to fill the firm's leadership void.

The multinational conglomerate, which owns household names including Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler and Peugeot, said it would hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting in the coming days for Filosa to be elected to the board to serve as an executive director.

Stellantis said Filosa would assume CEO powers effective from June 23. He will succeed Carlos Tavares, who unexpectedly resigned in December after a sharp drop in profit, falling sales and problems in the U.S.

"It is my great honor to be named the CEO of this fantastic Company," Filosa said in a statement, noting he takes over at a "pivotal time for our industry."

A 25-year veteran of the company, Filosa previously served as Jeep brand CEO before being named North America COO in October 2024 and as chief quality officer in January this year.

Stellantis recently reported a 14% year-on-year downturn in first-quarter net revenues and withdrew its full-year financial guidance due to uncertainties regarding the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's back-and-forth trade policy.

Uncertainty over trade tariffs is expected to profoundly affect the car industry, particularly given the high globalization of supply chains and the heavy reliance on manufacturing operations across North America.

"Antonio's deep understanding of our Company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis' development," Elkann said.

Shares of Milan-listed Stellantis are down nearly 27% year-to-date.