Auto giant Stellantis suspends full-year guidance due to uncertainties over Trump tariffs

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Stellantis logo is pictured at one of its assembly plants following a company’s announcement saying it will pause production there, in Toluca, state of Mexico, Mexico, on April 4, 2025.
Henry Romero | Reuters
  • The auto giant reported first-quarter net revenues of 35.8 billion euros ($40.7 billion), reflecting a 14% drop from the previous year.

Auto giant Stellantis on Wednesday said it was withdrawing its full-year financial guidance due to uncertainties regarding the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's back-and-forth trade policy.

The multinational conglomerate, which owns household names including Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler and Peugeot, reported first-quarter net revenues of 35.8 billion euros ($40.7 billion), reflecting a 14% drop from the previous year.

The company said the decline in net revenues was primarily due to lower shipment volumes, an adverse regional mix and price normalization.

