Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Auto stocks rise as Trump says he wants to ‘help' some car companies

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 14, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Shares of automakers jumped during midday trading Monday following President Donald Trump saying he is looking to "help some of the car companies."
  • The comments pushed stocks such as Ford Motor, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis higher, swinging from trading levels or negative to being up between 1% and 4%.
  • Trump's comments come after he implemented automotive tariffs on imported vehicles of 25% on April 3.

DETROIT — Shares of automakers jumped during midday trading Monday following President Donald Trump saying he is looking to "help some of the car companies."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The automakers "need a little bit of time" to move their production to the U.S., Trump said during a meeting Monday with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office.

"I'm looking for something to help some of the car companies, where they're switching to parts that were made in Canada, Mexico and other places, and they need a little bit of time because they're going to make them here," Trump said. "But they need a little bit of time, so I'm talking about things like that."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The comments pushed stocks such as Ford Motor, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis higher, swinging from trading levels or negative to being up between 1% and 4%. Shares of Rivian Automotive also were up 3%, while shares of Tesla were off by roughly 2%.

Share of automakers such as Toyota Motor and Honda Motor were up less than 2% during midday trading.

Trump's comments come after he implemented automotive tariffs on imported vehicles of 25% on April 3.

Money Report

news 3 mins ago

How a trade war could impact the price of clothing: ‘Ultimately no one wins,' expert says

news 57 mins ago

Fed Governor Waller sees tariff inflation as ‘transitory' in ‘Tush Push' comparison

Despite reducing tariffs on most countries last week and giving tech companies such as Apple exemptions from the levies over the weekend, the automotive tariffs have remained in effect.

Automakers have responded to the tariffs in a variety of ways. Manufacturers that are mostly domestic, such as Ford and Stellantis, have announced temporary deals for employee pricing, while others, such as British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, have ceased U.S. shipments. Hyundai Motor also has said it would not raise prices for at least two months to ease consumer concerns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us