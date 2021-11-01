Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Automaker Stellantis Offering Buyouts to Pension-Eligible U.S. Salaried Workers

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

JEFF KOWALSKY | AFP | Getty Images
  • Automaker Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is offering voluntary buyouts to pension-eligible U.S. salaried employees, the company confirmed Monday.
  • To be eligible, employees must be at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or be at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment.
  • The employees being offered the packages are already eligible to retire.

DETROIT – Automaker Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is offering voluntary buyouts to pension-eligible U.S. salaried employees, the company confirmed Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

To be eligible, employees must be at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or be at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment. Unionized-salaried employees are not eligible for the buyouts, which were initially sent out at the end of October.

A Stellantis spokeswoman declined to say how many of the company's more than 14,000 domestic salaried employees are eligible for the program, or whether the automaker has a target for how many workers it would like to take the packages.

Money Report

Technology 16 mins ago

Walmart Is Using Fully Driverless Trucks to Ramp Up Its Online Grocery Business

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Treasury Yields Start the Week Higher With Focus on Inflation Data

The employees being offered the packages are already eligible to retire. The company cited the buyouts as a way to assist in its pivot to focus more on electric vehicles.

"Stellantis is aggressively moving forward on its journey to become the market leader in low emission vehicles," the company said in an emailed statement. "To assist in our transition, and to align our business priorities to a new set of critical skills and investment opportunities, Stellantis North America is offering a voluntary retirement program to eligible members of our team."

The targeted offers, which were first reported by Automotive News, are the most recent as U.S. automakers transition to electric vehicles. Ford Motor has offered buyouts to salaried workers at least twice since 2020. GM also announced buyouts in 2018 as part of a restructuring.

Stellantis has 14 brands, including Jeep, Ram, Opel, Fiat, Peugeot and Maserati. During the event, it highlighted electric plans for several of its brands. It was formed through a $52 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Groupe in January.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewsUnited StatesBreaking News: Business
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us