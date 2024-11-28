Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

South Korea unexpectedly cuts rates by 25 basis points — first back-to-back cuts since 2009

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

A pedestrian walks past signage for the Bank of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

South Korea on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3% in a surprise move, as the country strives to boost its economy that has seen tepid growth.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the bank to hold rates at 3.25%.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

This also marked the first time the BOK has enacted two back-to-back cuts since 2009. It had cut rates by 25 bps in its last meeting in October.

The Kospi stock index was up 0.18%, while the South Korean fell 0.37% to trade at 1,393.82 against the U.S. dollar.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The rate cut follows a weaker-than-expected GDP reading in the third quarter. South Korea's third-quarter GDP expanded by 1.5% year on year, below the 2% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

BOK lowered its GDP forecast to 2.2% for 2024, down from 2.4% forecast in August, Reuters reported. The full-year growth outlook for 2025 was cut to 1.9% from 2.1%.

Inflation in the country has also slowed substantially, with the October reading at 1.3%, its lowest rate since February 2021.

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: U.S. inflation edged up but investors aren't fazed

news 2 hours ago

Asia markets open mixed after Wall Street rally stalls; Bank of Korea rate decision in focus

This is breaking news, please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us