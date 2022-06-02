Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Be Ready to Pounce on Homebuilding Stocks the Next Time They Drop, Jim Cramer Says

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that despite conventional wisdom, he believes investors should pick up shares of homebuilding stocks the next time they plummet.
  • "I believe these stocks will drop again, but when they do ... I think you've got to pounce," the "Mad Money" host said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that despite conventional wisdom, he believes investors should pick up shares of homebuilding stocks the next time they plummet.

"I believe these stocks will drop again, but when they do — and that might be on a statement from the Fed that says they're still seeing signs of inflation — I think you've got to pounce," the "Mad Money" host said. "That could be as soon as the next rate hike."

Homebuilder sentiment fell to a two-year low on decreasing demand and rising costs in May. Mortgage rates rose sharply this week after easing over the last few weeks, as home prices also continued to rise.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But Cramer says there are bullish signs for the market suggesting that despite the Federal Reserve getting ready to tighten the economy, homebuilding stocks might go against the tide and be attractive assets for investors' portfolios.

He pointed out that the pandemic has changed the homebuilding industry's landscape, leaving downtown offices empty because of work-from-home, plumping potential buyers' bank accounts and driving a baby boom that could mean more business for homebuilding companies.

In addition, skyrocketing rent prices have meant some people invested in homes rather than signing a lease, while constrained supplies of houses have kept properties from depreciating in value and led to bidding wars between potential buyers, he said.

Money Report

Business 19 mins ago

More Wealthy Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck After Inflation Surge

Business 44 mins ago

Here's Where the Jobs Are — in One Chart

"We'll get more downgrades and maybe even some estimate cuts, but when they come I'm going to go out on a limb right here and I'm going to say the time is right to buy the homebuilders," Cramer said.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us