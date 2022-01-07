Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing More Stores in 2022. Here's a Map of Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shut underperforming locations, with dozens of closures planned for early this year.

The company released a list of 37 locations spread across 19 states where liquidation sales have already kicked off and the shops are expected to close by the end of February.

In 2020, Bed Bath announced it planned to shut about 200 of its core banner stores over two years, as part of its broader turnaround efforts.

The company released a list of 37 locations spread across 19 states where liquidation sales have already kicked off and the shops are expected to close by the end of February. It includes five Bed Bath shops in California, seven in New York and one in New Jersey.

In 2020, Bed Bath announced it planned to shut about 200 of its core banner stores over two years, as part of its broader turnaround efforts. It's also in the midst of remodeling locations to reduce clutter and add brighter signage and new brands.

When Bed Bath reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday, the home goods retailer said it has closed roughly 170 locations thus far and is still on track to hit 200 by year-end.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton told analysts that the company will explore additional closures in the future. It also owns the Buybuy Baby banner, which was a bright spot for the business during the latest quarter as sales in home and bath goods at Bed Bath slowed.

"We are executing a full-scale transformation and simultaneously running a business in a highly unpredictable environment," Tritton said during an earnings conference call.

Bed Bath shares are down 24.5% over the past 12 months.

Here's the list of 37 Bed Bath & Beyond locations slated to close early this year:





Alabama

Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway

Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave.

California

Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue

Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern

Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive

Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo

Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road

Florida

Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd.

Georgia

Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West

Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road

Idaho

Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive

Michigan

Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing

Minnesota

Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway

Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place

Missouri

St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway

Mississippi

Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road

New Jersey

Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road

New York

Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.

Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.

Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road

Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road

Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road

Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place

Spring Valley: 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace

Ohio

Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road

York: 2845 Concord Road

Texas

Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd.

San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive

Virginia

Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road

Washington

East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway

Longview: 200 Triangle Center

Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.

Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St.

Wisconsin

Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

West Virginia

Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive

Correction: Bed Bath & Beyond reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday. An earlier version misstated the day.