It's a party of five for Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo.

The former Victoria's Secret model gave birth to the couple's third child, sources confirmed to NBC News. Levine and Prinsloo's new addition joins big sisters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

The model had documented her pregnancy on Instagram in recent months, sharing pics from artistic maternity photo shoots, as well as baby bump selfies.

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and live with their kids in California. According to multiple reports, the couple bought a sprawling estate in the posh town of Montecito, near Santa Barbara, earlier this year after selling a previous home in the Los Angeles area for $51 million.

The pair's relationship hit an obstacle in September 2022, just days after Prinsloo confirmed her pregnancy on social media. Instagram model Sumner Stroh said on TikTok that she had a year-long affair with Levine and that he allegedly DMed her in June, asking, "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

The Maroon 5 frontman then wrote on his Instagram Story, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Levine, who did not address the alleged DM, continued, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Behati Prinsloo has made her return to social media and seems to have a message for the haters. The model took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share her first post since her husband Adam Levine faced cheating allegations.

In the weeks following the scandal, Behati showed support for Levine. On Oct. 1, she joined him backstage at Maroon 5's show at The Event charity gala, hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in Las Vegas. Later that month, the couple put on another united front when they were spotted together with their family during a beach day in central California.

A source close to the couple told E! News in September that while Behati was "upset" with Levine, "she does believe him that there was no physical affair." The insider added, "They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

As for Levine, the source shared, "He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."