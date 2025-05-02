Berkshire meeting ‘bazaar' features Buffett Squishmallows, 60th anniversary book and giant claw machine

David A. Grogen | CNBC

OMAHA, Nebraska — Berkshire Hathaway shareholders are getting more bang for their buck at this year's meeting with the annual shopping event more interactive than ever.

The conglomerate's yearly convention kicked off Friday with a shareholder-only shopping event, called the "Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains." With over 20,000 square feet of showroom space at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, the exhibit hall is offering goods from a myriad of the conglomerate's holdings, including Warren Buffett-themed apparel from Brooks Sports and Berkshire chocolate coins from See's Candies.

Buffett will take the stage 9am ET Saturday to address the most pressing issues investors face, including tariffs, the market volatility as well as the state of the economy. The 94-year-old investment legend will answer shareholder questions along with his designated successor, Greg Abel, and Berkshire's insurance chief, Ajit Jain. The Q&A session will be broadcast exclusively on CNBC.

Plush Warren, Charlie and Omaha

Plush toy phenomenon Squishmallows once again stole the show. The ones modeled after the "Oracle of Omaha" and the late Charlie Munger became the biggest hits at the shopping event, as shareholders snapped up over 1,000 snuggly dolls per hour.

This year, Squishmallows also introduced a new limited-edition dog character called "Omaha."

Berkshire inherited Squishmallows parent Jazwares through its acquisition of Alleghany in the fourth quarter of 2022. These squishy toys became an instant sensation during the pandemic partly thanks to celebrity endorsements. In 2022 alone, the firm sold a whopping 100 million Squishmallow units — with prices ranging from $5 to $30.

At the shopping event, the company put on display its newest product — pillows for both kids and adults —slated to launch this summer. Berkshire shareholders get to buy special edition pillow cases featuring Buffett and Munger's cartoon figures.

One very special book

Only one book is for sale at Berkshire's book store Bookworm this year, 60 Years of Berkshire Hathaway, to commemorate the decades since Buffett took over what was then a failing Massachusetts textile company

Berkshire is selling 5,000 volumes of the limited edition book. Proceeds from an auction of copies signed by Buffett and author Carrie Sova will benefit the Stephen Center, a charity for homeless youth and adults in South Omaha.

Satisfying the sweet tooth

See's Candies, one of Berkshire's most-iconic brands, had shelves of themed chocolate concoctions available for purchase.

Tied to the camping theme for this year's meeting, See's sold a box of toasted marshmallow-flavored chocolates. The box was adorned with an illustration of Buffett next to a campfire. Other items for sale included chocolate coins with wrappers embossed with Buffett's face, as well as the company's famous peanut brittle.

Room for dessert?

Dairy Queen, which Berkshire Hathaway acquired in 1998, provided a sweet treat for attendees while they racked up steps at the bazaar. The ice cream chain's Dilly Bars were sold for $1, while the Buster Bar went for $2.

Running shoes

Long lines formed at Brooks Running as shareholders gravitated towards the 2025 special edition of its running shoes with special "Berkshire Hathaway" branding on the side and the insoles. Many shareholders are also set to participate in the Brooks "Invest in Yourself" 5K fun run and walk on Sunday, the morning following the annual meeting.

Live from Omaha

Attendees waited in line to take photos in front of CNBC's stage, where reporters like Mike Santoli and Becky Quick have been reporting. CNBC is the exclusive broadcaster for the meeting and has a livestream available online in English and Mandarin.

Claw Crane

Feeling lucky? New to the bonanza floor this year was a gigantic claw machine.

For $10, attendees could try their luck at scooping up prizes tied to several of Berkshire's holding companies. Proceeds go to the Hope Center for Kids, an Omaha-based organization providing after-school and summer care for children.

Living the lavish life

NetJets, which Berkshire bought in 1998, took shareholders inside a private plane. The private jet operator also sold company-branded gear.

Getting it all home

Not enough space for plush toys, jewelry, running shoes and books in your carryon? AIT Worldwide Logistics has you covered. The shipper offered shoppers the service of having their purchases packed and sent home. It should be a popular service, with attendees seen lugging around Squishmallow bags that were equivalent in size to a child.

Bling-bling

About 14 miles away from the main convention center, there's a separate shareholder-only shopping event at jewelry story Borsheims. Berkshire shareholders browsed through one-of-a-kind jewelry, engagement rings and watches available for purchase at a discount. This 24-carat black diamond necklace from Ruchi New York is selling for about $25,000.