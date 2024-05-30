Best Buy CEO explains how the company is preparing to sell new AI-enabled computers

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry told CNBC's Jim Cramer the electronics retailer is getting ready to sell a slew of new artificial intelligence-enabled personal computers.

"We are, as you can imagine, arming ourselves on every angle to be the single best place to come experience this across the assortment," Barry said. "So, you're going to see physical demos of all the products that you can touch and feel and play with, and importantly, you're going to see us certify and have zoned specialized associates at hundreds of our stores."

Microsoft announced last week that Dell, HP, Lenovo and other device makers will release Windows laptops with AI capabilities known as Copilot+ PCs. Amazon, Best Buy, Costco and other retailers will sell the new computers.

Best Buy released earnings Thursday morning that showed sales weaker than Wall Street hoped for but Barry said on the earnings call that new devices would boost excitement and sales. Shares finished the day up more than 13% by the close.

Barry said Best Buy employees aim to help customers find exactly what they want out of the new technology, as well as show them how new features in different devices work. She added that Best Buy is "trying to help bring the story to life no matter who the vendor partner is."

"One of the things that our teams do really well is they work way upstream with our vendors," she said. "Because we understand what people are actually looking for in the products. And we've partnered with Microsoft, we've partnered with Qualcomm, with others, so that we can help influence what actually comes to market, and then we can talk about it in a really human way."

