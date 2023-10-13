Best Buy will stop selling Blu-rays, DVDs in 2024: ‘The way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today'

It's going to get a little bit harder to get your hands on a physical copy of your favorite movie.

Best Buy this week confirmed reports that it will soon stop selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs at its more than 900 stores nationwide, as well as on its website.

"To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago," a spokesperson for the electronics chain told Variety on Friday.

"Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy," they added.

A representative for Best Buy did not respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Best Buy will reportedly continue to sell discs through the holiday season before ending sales after the new year.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Netflix officially ended its iconic DVD-by-mail business.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the company was ditching its classic red envelopes because running the business had "become increasingly difficult" as the number of customers who still want physical movies "continues to shrink."

"Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming," he said at the time.

