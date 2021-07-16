Biden Campaign Spokesman Joins U.S. Trade Representative as Top Communications Officer

President Joe Biden's former chief spokesman has landed a top communications job at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Kamau Marshall, who was Biden's director of strategic communications during the 2020 election, is now USTR's deputy assistant for media and public affairs, according to the trade organization's website.

Marshall also conducted press outreach for Biden's inaugural. The USTR is led by Ambassador Katherine Tai.

The addition of Marshall to the USTR leadership team comes as the United States is in the midst of an ongoing trade war with China.

Biden has yet to announce whether he plans to lift the tariffs on Chinese exports that were placed on the country's goods by then-President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Biden warned American companies that business conditions were deteriorating in Hong Kong.

Marshall has extensive experience in politics and communications beyond his time with Biden.

He was a speechwriter and communications advisor Department of Agriculture during former President Barack Obama's administration. He's also had stints with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee; Rep. Al Green, D-Texas; and late Democratic Reps. John Lewis and Elijah Cummings.