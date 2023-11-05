Biden hints at progress on persuading Israel to pause attacks; protests in major cities around the world

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war. See below for the latest updates.

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it was continuing its "operations against Hamas' leadership and infrastructure in northern Gaza."

Demonstrators gathered in major cities around the world for the fourth straight weekend since the war began. Many protesters called for an end to Israel's bombardment of Gaza as concerns over civilian casualties mount.

Israel has faced increased criticism after reports of airstrikes on a refugee camp and a caravan of ambulances this past week.

On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden said "yes" when reporters asked if there has been progress on coaxing Israel into pausing its strikes on Gaza. He did not elaborate.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far rejected calls for a cease-fire. He also faces growing pressure domestically as protesters gathered outside of his home Saturday, calling on him to resign.

At least 9,400 people have been killed in Gaza and tens of thousands more injured, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. Israel has counted at least 1,400 dead, mostly during the terror attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the death toll.

U.N. agencies have warned that a disproportionate share of casualties have been women and children.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed Jordan and is due to stop in Turkey for further discussions on protecting civilians, humanitarian relief and reducing regional tensions.

Turkey has been critical of Israel and called for a cease-fire. Ankara also supports a two-state solution.

Israel's Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until hostages returned

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza until all of the more than 240 hostages captured by militant Palestinian group Hamas during its Oct. 7 attacks are returned.

"There will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages, we say this to both our enemies and our friends. We will continue until we beat them," Netanyahu told air and ground crews at the Ramon Air Force Base in southern Israel, reiterating the government's position.

Blinken makes a stopover in Cyprus

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making a short detour on his urgent Mideast diplomacy tour, stopping in Cyprus where he's meeting the nation's leader.

The State Department said Blinken was meeting briefly on Sunday with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos mainly to thank them for Cyprus' role in temporarily hosting some American citizens who fled from Israel in the first weeks of the Gaza war.

The U.S. chartered at least one cruise liner that took Americans from the Israeli port of Haifa to Larnaca as Israel's military operations against Hamas intensified and the group accelerated rocket attacks on Israel following its Oct. 7 surprise attack.

Blinken is on his way to Turkey to meet senior officials on Monday.

Turkey reportedly discussed Gaza with Egypt and Jordan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the situation in Gaza with his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts in separate phone calls, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Sunday.

Fidan had exchanged views on "stopping the attacks targeting the civilian population in Gaza" and on achieving an urgent ceasefire, the source said.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas, not civilians, and that the Islamist Palestinian group is using residents as human shields.

Fidan also discussed efforts to guarantee the unimpeded and continuous provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the source added.

Fidan will meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks on Gaza in Ankara on Monday.

Blinken makes surprise visit to the West Bank, meeting with Palestinian President Abbas

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken brought his frenetic Mideast diplomatic push on the Israel-Hamas war to the occupied West Bank on Sunday, meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in his latest bid to ease civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip and begin to sketch out a post-conflict scenario for the territory.

Blinken traveled to Ramallah for his previously unannounced visit in an armored motorcade and under tight security just hours after Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. Despite the secrecy and the State Department refusing to confirm the trip until after Blinken had physically left the West Bank, protests erupted against his visit and U.S. support for Israel as word of his arrival leaked.

Aside from pleasantries, neither man spoke as they greeted each other in front of cameras and the meeting ended without any public comment. It was not immediately clear if the lack of words indicated the meeting had gone poorly.

Israeli warplanes hit Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40

Israeli warplanes struck the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza early Sunday, killing at least 40 people, according to health officials.

The camp is located in the evacuation zone where Israel's military had urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge as it focused its military offensive in the northern areas. Despite such appeals, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas fighters and assets everywhere in the besieged enclave. It has accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Critics say Israel's strikes are often disproportionate, considering the large number of women and children killed in such attacks.

— Associated Press

Iran says the U.S. 'will be hit hard' if no ceasefire in Gaza: Tasnim

Iran said that the United States would "be hit hard" if Washington did not implement a ceasefire in Gaza, the country's Minister of Defence was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

"Our advice to the Americans is to immediately stop the war in Gaza and implement a ceasefire, otherwise they will be hit hard," Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said.

After a surprise attack by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, the Israelis have sought to defeat the militant group.

Iran considers the U.S. to be "militarily involved" in the conflict.

102 documented attacks on health care since Oct.7, WHO says

The World Health Organization (WHO) operating in Palestinian territory said Sunday that it has documented 102 attacks on healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in early October.

"Since 7 October, WHO has documented 102 attacks on health care in the Gaza Strip," the WHO said on X.

"Attacks have resulted in 504 fatalities, 459 injuries, damage to 39 facilities and affected 31 ambulances. Over half of health attacks and over a half of hospitals damaged were in Gaza City," it added. CNBC was unable to independently verify the figures.

To date, it's estimated that more than 9,200 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas. Israel in an update Sunday said that over 1,400 people had been killed — the majority in the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7.

Israeli strike kills 21 from one family, Gaza health ministry says

Twenty-one Palestinians from one family were killed in Israeli strikes targeting Gaza overnight, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip said on Sunday.

"The victims belong to the family of Abu Hasira when the Israeli shelling targeted their house, full of women and children," the ministry said in a post on its Facebook page.

Reuters could not independently verify the account.

— Reuters

Minister who suggested Israel could drop atomic bomb on Gaza reportedly suspended

A junior Israeli government minister Amihai Eliyahu who suggested that dropping an atomic bomb on Gaza was an option for Israel has reportedly been suspended following the comments.

Sky News reported Sunday that Eliyahu has now been suspended by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu until further notice. It cited Israel's Army Radio as a source for the report.

Netanyahu distances himself from minister's nuclear bomb comments

Abir Sultan | Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to distance himself from comments made by a minister in his coalition government suggesting that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza is an option in the war.

Asked in an interview with Radio Kol Berama whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on the Gaza Strip, Israel's Heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu, a far-right politician of the Otzma Yehudit party said "this is one of the possibilities," in comments reported by the Times of Israel.

He also reportedly stated that humanitarian aid to the population should be restricted, saying "we wouldn't hand the Nazis humanitarian aid. There is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza."

Eliyahu, who is not part of Netanyahu's war cabinet, backs retaking the Gaza Strip's territory and restoring settlements there, the Times of Israel noted.

When he was asked about the fate of the Palestinian population, he said: "They can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves."

Israel's prime minister sought to distance himself from the comments, stating on X Sunday that "Minister Amihai Eliyahu's statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory."

51 mostly children and women reportedly killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza's Maghazi camp

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Palestinian news agency WAFA said 51 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and scores wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza's Maghazi camp on Saturday night.

Reuters could not independently verify the WAFA report. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Hamas-run Health ministry in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, said a large number of people were killed without giving an exact figure, adding scores of people with severe injuries were laying on the ground of a hospital's emergency ward.

Maghazi is located in the Deir al-Balah Governorate in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas, not civilians, and accuses the militants of using residents as human shields.

Turkey's Erdogan says post-war Gaza must be part of sovereign Palestinian state

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Gaza must be part of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state once the Israel-Hamas war is over, and Ankara will not support any plans "gradually erasing Palestinians" from history.

Erdogan made the remarks a day before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to arrive in Ankara for talks on Gaza.

Turkey, which has sharply escalated its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified, supports a two-state solution and hosts members of Hamas, which it does not view as a terrorist organization, unlike the United States, Britain and others in the West.

Turkey has called for an immediate ceasefire and offered to set up a system to guarantee it.

"Once all of this that is happening is finished, we want to see Gaza as a peaceful region that is a part of an independent Palestinian state, in line with 1967 borders, with territorial integrity, and with East Jerusalem as its capital," Erdogan was on Saturday cited as saying by broadcaster Haberturk and others.

"We will support formulas that will bring peace and calm to the region. We will not be supportive of plans that will further darken the lives of Palestinians, that will gradually erase them from the scene of history."

Erdogan said his intelligence chief was in contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as Hamas, but he would no longer regard Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a counterpart. He said Turkey did not want to sever ties with Israel.

Rescuers dig through destroyed homes to find airstrike survivors

Firefighters sprayed jets of water across twisted metal and jumbled concrete as flames roared from homes destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The escalating bombardment comes as Israel's military said it had encircled Gaza City, the initial target of its offensive to crush Hamas.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were killed or wounded in the strike late Saturday in the northern Gaza Strip. Rescuers shouted to each other as they tried to pull people from the wreckage.

Associated Press video showed a man, barefoot and with blood soaking through his clothes, being carried on a stretcher through the concrete skeleton of a damaged building.

"Careful, careful!" someone called out as they staggered across the rubble. Others used a bed sheet to haul a dead body from the scene. Inside a bouncing ambulance driving away, a rescuer wearing black latex gloves patted the head of a young boy cradled in his lap. A man screamed off-camera.

President Biden hints at progress on persuading Israel to pause attacks

Leah Millis | Reuters

President Joe Biden suggested Saturday there have been some advances in U.S. attempts to persuade Israel to pause military strikes on Gaza for humanitarian reasons.

In a brief exchange with reporters as he left St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden was asked if there was progress, and he responded, "Yes," but did not share specifics.

This comes after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Arab counterparts Saturday. He disagreed with them on the need for an immediate cease-fire and made clear the furthest he would go was backing a pause for aid to reach civilians in Gaza. Blinken said a cease-fire would leave Hamas in place.

Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City. Here's what we know about its ground assault.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The Israeli Defense Forces, or IDF, has surrounded the densely populated city of Gaza, a handful of weeks following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks.

The ongoing IDF campaign has been shrouded in mystery, here's what we know about its ground assault in Gaza.

Read the full story on NBC News.

Thousands of protesters demonstrate in London, other major cities for fourth straight weekend

Huge crowds of demonstrators gathered around the world on Saturday in pro-Palestinian protests.

In Washington D.C., and New York, tens of thousands of protesters also joined together, some calling on the U.S. government to stop sending military aid to Israel and demanding a ceasefire. And for the fourth weekend in a row, major cities in Europe saw droves of protesters who also called for an end to the war.

London

Toby Melville | Reuters

Germany

Liesa Johannssen | Reuters

France

Claudia Greco | Reuters

Norway

Ntb | Via Reuters

Romania

Andreea Campeanu | Reuters

Ireland

Clodagh Kilcoyne | Reuters

