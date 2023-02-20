Ukraine War Live Updates: Biden Departs Kyiv After Surprise Visit; Air Raid Warning Activated Across All of Ukraine

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterating his administration's support for Ukraine as Russia's full-scale war on the country nears its one-year anniversary.

Biden announced new weapons deliveries and upcoming sanctions against Russia before departing after roughly five hours and traveling to Poland.

Meanwhile, an air raid warning was activated for all of Ukraine. Heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut and other parts of Ukraine's south and east, as EU leaders work on ways to improve the efficiency of procuring weapons for the country.

Biden departs Kyiv after 5-hour visit

President Joe Biden has left Kyiv after a five-hour surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital, according to reports. His next stop, according to his public schedule, is Poland.

Biden in Ukraine: 'Americans stand with you, the world stands with you'

President Joe Biden expressed America's support for Ukraine in a speech at Kyiv's Mariinsky Palace, standing next to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"One year later, Kyiv stands," Biden said, recalling widespread beliefs in February of 2022 that Russia's invading forces would take the Ukrainian capital.

"Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you," he said.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "brutal and unjust war" is not yet won, and warned of "very difficult days and weeks and years ahead."

Biden said Putin's "war of conquest is failing" and that "he's just been plain wrong" on whether the West would come together to back Ukraine.

"Freedom is priceless," he said, pledging enduring support for Ukraine. "It's worth fighting for for as long as it takes. And that's how we're going to be with you."

Biden, in Kyiv, reiterates support for Ukraine, announces new weapons deliveries

U.S. President Joe Biden is in Kyiv to reiterate American solidarity and support as Russia's full-scale war against the country nears its one-year mark, a White House statement on the visit said. It also outlined new weapons deliveries for Ukraine.

"As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskiy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the statement read.

"Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelenskiy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine," it said. "I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments."

EU calls for buying arms for Ukraine jointly to improve efficiency

Estonian leaders and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell are calling for a more uniform approach to buying weapons for Ukraine that would see allies making arms purchases jointly rather than separately. This would increase efficiency and speed up procurement, officials said.

"I completely agree with the Estonian prime minister's proposal, we are working on that and it will work," Borrell said of the proposal, which first came from Estonia.

Still, he warned, it wouldn't meet Ukraine's need for arms quickly enough.

"This cannot be solved by going into joint procurement ... because any procurement that comes to the market will come at the end of a queue of a long list of orders already passed by the member states."

"We have to use what member states have," Borrell added, noting that the urgency was such that EU members need to take from existing arms stocks.

U.S. President Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv days before one-year mark of Russian invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit just days before the one-year mark since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

"It is confirmed! Joe Biden spotted in Kyiv this morning. This is a big deal and a historic visit of POTUS," Olga Tokariuk, a Ukraine-based journalist, posted to Twitter.

Biden will be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His public itinerary said he would be traveling to Poland, but he arrived in the Ukrainian capital first.

Air raid warnings sound over all of Ukraine

An air raid warning has been activated for all of Ukraine, local media report. The warning came amid rumors of a high-profile politician's visit to the country, which many suspected could be U.S. President Joe Biden.

"Speculations about the visit of some highest-ranking Western official to Kyiv today as roads in the centre of Ukrainian capital are closed to traffic and Ukrainian foreign minister cancels his trip to Brussels this morning," Ukrainian journalist Olga Tokariuk wrote on Twitter. "The US president Biden expected in Warsaw today."

Russian forces likely suffering high casualties in east, south Ukraine: UK

Russia is likely suffering high casualties among its forces fighting in south and east Ukraine as grinding offensives continue in Bakhmut and other areas, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence believes.

"Russia continues to pursue several offensive axes in eastern Ukraine: Vuhledar, Kremina, and Bakhmut," the ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

"Casualties reportedly remain high, particularly in Bakhmut and Vuhledar. Specifically, the 'elite' 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades have sustained very high losses in Vuhledar and are likely combat ineffective."

It added that Russian forces "are likely under increasing political pressure as the anniversary of the invasion draws near," and that Russia may likely "claim that Bakhmut has been captured to align with the anniversary, regardless of the reality on the ground."

