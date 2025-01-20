Biden pardons his family in final minutes in office

President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for several family members, citing concerns that they will be targeted by "baseless and politically motivated investigations."

The White House announced the pardons just minutes before President-elect Donald Trump entered the Capitol rotunda to be sworn in as the next commander in chief.

Biden pardoned his brother, James Biden; James' wife, Sara Jones Biden; his younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens; Owens' husband, John Owens; and his other brother, Francis Biden.

Earlier Monday, Biden preemptively pardoned a number of other figures — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and members of Congress who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — on similar grounds.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden said in a press release.

He also pardoned Gerald Lundergan, the former chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party, and former South Carolina Councilman Ernest Cromartie. The departing president also commuted the life sentence of Leonard Peltier, who was convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975.

Biden in early December issued a pardon for his son Hunter Biden, reversing his prior insistence that would not do so.

Hunter was convicted last year in a federal criminal gun trial, and he had pleaded guilty to charges in a separate federal case related to tax crimes.

James Biden was interviewed last year by the House Oversight and Judiciary committees as part of their impeachment probe of President Biden.

In Monday's press release, Biden said, "My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me—the worst kind of partisan politics. Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end."

"I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics," he said.

"But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances."

"That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden," Biden said.