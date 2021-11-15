Biden to Sign $1 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Into Law, Unlocking Funds for Transportation, Broadband, Utilities

President Joe Biden will sign the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan into law Monday.

The plan will put $550 billion in new money into transportation, broadband and utilities.

Biden is expected to make the case for Democrats' $1.75 trillion proposal to invest in the social safety net and climate policy.

The package will put $550 billion in new funds into transportation, broadband and utilities. Biden's signature follows years of failed efforts in Washington to overhaul physical infrastructure, improvements that advocates have said will boost the economy and create jobs.

The legislation will put $110 billion into roads, bridges and other major projects. It will invest $66 billion in freight and passenger rail, including potential upgrades to Amtrak. It will direct $39 billion into public transit systems.

The plan will put $65 billion into expanding broadband, a priority after the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Americans at home without effective internet access. It will also put $55 billion into improving water systems and replacing lead pipes.

Funding will go out over a five-year period. It could take months or years for many major projects to start.

A refresh of physical infrastructure fulfills one portion of Biden's economic vision. On Monday, he is expected to make the case for Congress to pass what Democrats see as a complementary package: a $1.75 trillion investment in the social safety net and climate policy.

The House aims to pass its version of the bill this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to tie the plans as closely together as possible to ensure the centrist and progressive flanks of her party backed both.

Biden plans to celebrate the infrastructure plan's passage with lawmakers from both parties who helped to write and pass it. Nineteen Republicans voted for the measure when the Senate approved it in August, while 13 GOP representatives backed it when the House passed it earlier this month.

Several GOP lawmakers are expected to attend the bill signing.

Some Republicans who backed the measure have faced criticism or even death threats for their votes.

Biden has looked for a signature achievement to celebrate as sustained inflation and the lingering pandemic, among other issues, put a dent in his approval ratings. Democrats hope to promote the social safety net and infrastructure bills on the campaign trail next year as they try to defend their congressional majorities in the midterm elections.

Biden will head to New Hampshire and Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, to sell the infrastructure plan.

