Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square strikes $900 million deal for more control of Howard Hughes

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Capital Management CEO, speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference in New York City on Sept. 28, 2023.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • The deal involves Pershing Square buying 9 million newly issued shares of Howard Hughes for a total cost of $900 million.
  • The purchase price is 48% above where the stock closed Friday, and puts Pershing's stake in the company at 46.9%.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has agreed to invest $900 million in real estate company Howard Hughes, the companies announced Monday, as the billionaire hedge fund manager looks to follow in the footsteps of Warren Buffett.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The deal involves Pershing Square buying 9 million newly issued shares of Howard Hughes for a total cost of $900 million. The purchase price is 48% above where the stock closed Friday, and puts Pershing's stake in the company at 46.9%.

"Pershing Square's investment will enable HHH to become a diversified holding company by acquiring controlling stakes in high-quality, durable growth public and private operating companies while continuing to invest in and grow the Company's core real estate development and Master Planned Communities business," the press release said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shares of Howard Hughes were up 8% in premarket trading.

Ackman has said he wants to turn the real estate company into a "modern-day Berkshire Hathaway," referencing Buffett's trillion-dollar conglomerate.

In addition to the investment, Ackman will now become the executive chairman of Howard Hughes' board. Pershing Square chief investment officer Ryan Israel will take on the same title at Howard Hughes.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Social Security reduces benefit clawback from 100% to 50% for some; experts still warn of ‘devastating' effects

news 2 hours ago

Warren Buffett to remain Berkshire Hathaway chairman, Greg Abel to become CEO at year-end, board votes

Going forward, Howard Hughes will pay Pershing Square a quarterly base fee of $3.75 million and a quarterly management fee that is based on changes to its market cap.

The press release also said that Pershing Square will limit its voting power in the company to 40%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us