news

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in New York with massive fraud, bribery

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Gautam Adani, chair of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, addresses a gathering during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, Jan. 10, 2024.
Punit Paranjpe | AFP | Getty Images
  • Gautam Adani was indicted in New York federal court with other defendants in connection with an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme.
  • The billionaire is chair of India's Adani Group conglomerate and one of the world's richest people.
  • Adani and the other defendants are accused of agreeing to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain "lucrative solar energy supply contracts with the Indian government."

Gautam Adani, chair of India's Adani Group and one of the world's richest people, was indicted in New York with others for an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme, authorities said Wednesday.

Adani and seven other defendants are accused of agreeing to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain "lucrative solar energy supply contracts with the Indian government," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said.

Those contracts were projected to generate more than $2 billion in post-tax profits over two decades.

Adani allegedly met in person with an Indian government official on several occasions as part of the bribery scheme, prosecutors said.

Adani and two other defendants, his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, who are executives of Adani Green Energy Limited, are also accused of conspiracies related to allegedly lying to U.S. and international investors about the bribery scheme as they sought to raise capital from those investors.

This photograph taken on January 12, 2024, shows a worker walking past rows of solar panels at the Adani Group owned Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Khavda. 
Punit Paranjpe | Afp | Getty Images
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

