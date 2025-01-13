Bitcoin accelerates its slide, falling to $90,000 to start the week

Bitcoin dropped to the $90,000 mark to start the week, extending weekend losses as investors continued to dump tech stocks.

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last lower by 4% at $90,413.80, according to Coin Metrics, bringing its losses since Saturday to about 7%. Bitcoin lost 11% in the past week.

Ether lost 7% Monday and the broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, dropped more than 6%. In premarket trading, shares of Coinbase and MicroStrategy slid 4% and 5%, respectively. Mara Holdings declined 5% and Core Scientific retreated by 3%.

Crypto assets' decline began last week after stronger-than-expected payroll numbers caused a spike in bond yields and amid concerns about President-elect Donald Trump's tariff plans – both of which gave a boost to the dollar while pressuring bitcoin and other risk assets.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Investor sentiment was optimistic coming into 2025, with markets looking forward to having a pro-crypto Congress and White House. That hope had outweighed any concern about macroeconomic-related speedbumps, until last week.

Investors are now warning that the first quarter of this year could be more turbulent for crypto than previously anticipated.

Bitcoin's price grew 120% in 2024 but is down 3% so far in the new year.