Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bitcoin Has Now Recovered All Its Losses Since FTX Collapsed

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Angel Garcia | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Bitcoin has held firm at over $21,000 for the last two days, well above its Nov. 2 price of $20,283.
  • The cryptocurrency fell by 22% in less than a day, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, as investors struggled to assess the impact of a potential FTX collapse and the likelihood of a Binance-backed FTX bailout.
  • It dipped below $16,000 several times in the following weeks.

Bitcoin has held steady above $21,000 for the last two days, bringing it back above the price it was when Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, FTX, began its slide toward bankruptcy.

Since Monday, bitcoin has largely held steady above $21,000, well above its Nov. 2 price of $20,283.

The price of bitcoin has jumped more than 22% in the last seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin fell by that same amount in less than a day, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, as investors struggled to assess the impact of a potential FTX collapse and the likelihood of a Binance-backed FTX bailout. It dipped below $16,000 several times in the following weeks.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

CoinDesk first reported on irregularities at FTX's sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, on Nov. 2. Billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies began to flow out of FTX in a matter of days. A potential rescue deal with ChangPeng Zhao's Binance fell apart Nov. 8, and FTX and Alameda both declared bankruptcy Nov. 11.

Over that period, bitcoin, long the most prominent and well-capitalized cryptocurrency, became a vessel for investor concern.

The surging price comes at a time of deep uncertainty for the broader industry. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged two crypto companies, Genesis Trading and Gemini, with offering and selling unregistered securities.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Don't Forget About Your Old 401(K) If You Quit a Job Or Are Laid Off. What Departing Workers Need to Know

news 23 mins ago

Economic Data Is Often Misunderstood, Hurting Black Workers: AFL-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs

Multiple rounds of layoffs have struck crypto exchanges, including Coinbase and Crypto.com.

Bitcoin has enjoyed a rally that outpaces the gains made by other cryptocurrencies, according to data from CoinMarketCap. In the last seven days, ether has gained over 18%. The prices of Binance's exchange token, BNB, and ripple have risen 10% and over 11%, respectively.

But ether competitor solana has seen its price rise by over 44% in the last seven days, propelled in part by the minting of a dog-based non-fungible token, Bonk Inu, on Solana's blockchain.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us