Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bitcoin Falls Slightly as Investors Weigh the Fed's Latest Rate Decision

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Yuriko Nakao | Getty Images

Cryptocurrencies were lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

Bitcoin dipped by less than 1% to $27,927.29, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell more than 1% to $1,766.90, after a big move higher on Tuesday.

The Fed enacted a quarter percentage point interest rate increase at the conclusion of its latest policy meeting, expressing caution about the recent banking crisis and indicating that hikes are nearing an end.

"The Committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy," the FOMC's post-meeting statement said. Fed projections call for just one more hike this year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A 25 basis point increase was widely anticipated. The decision makes it the ninth consecutive interest rate hike and the second quarter-point increase in a row after a series of bigger rate hikes were implemented throughout 2022.

Bitcoin volatility has come back this month, sending the cryptocurrency's price up more than 20% for the month and bringing its year-to-date gains to more than 70%. At the same time, its correlation with stocks has broken, after trading in lockstep with equities for about two years.

Nevertheless, macroeconomic factors are still the biggest drivers of bitcoin's price, and investors will also be listening to Fed Chair Jerome Powell for long-term economic projections in addition to the decision on the interest rate hike.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Watch Live: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Testifies at Senate Hearing

news 48 mins ago

The Fed Forecasts Just One More Rate Hike This Year

Bitcoin is showing upside exhaustion and approaching a heavy resistance level at between $29,000 and $30,000 according to BTIG's Jonathan Krinsky.

Follow our live coverage of the Fed rate decision today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us