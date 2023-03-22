Bitcoin Falls Slightly as Investors Weigh the Fed's Latest Rate Decision

Cryptocurrencies were lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

Bitcoin dipped by less than 1% to $27,927.29, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell more than 1% to $1,766.90, after a big move higher on Tuesday.

The Fed enacted a quarter percentage point interest rate increase at the conclusion of its latest policy meeting, expressing caution about the recent banking crisis and indicating that hikes are nearing an end.

"The Committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy," the FOMC's post-meeting statement said. Fed projections call for just one more hike this year.

A 25 basis point increase was widely anticipated. The decision makes it the ninth consecutive interest rate hike and the second quarter-point increase in a row after a series of bigger rate hikes were implemented throughout 2022.

Bitcoin volatility has come back this month, sending the cryptocurrency's price up more than 20% for the month and bringing its year-to-date gains to more than 70%. At the same time, its correlation with stocks has broken, after trading in lockstep with equities for about two years.

Nevertheless, macroeconomic factors are still the biggest drivers of bitcoin's price, and investors will also be listening to Fed Chair Jerome Powell for long-term economic projections in addition to the decision on the interest rate hike.

Bitcoin is showing upside exhaustion and approaching a heavy resistance level at between $29,000 and $30,000 according to BTIG's Jonathan Krinsky.

