Black Friday 2020 Looks Bleak at Stores, Malls, as Shoppers Stick to Couch Surfing During the Pandemic

"Consumers have adapted very quickly," said Coresight Research Founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig. "I took a video in Bed Bath & Beyond, and there's nobody in the whole store."

These are just some of the scenes playing out across the United States the morning of Black Friday 2020, a shopping holiday that in the past has drawn hoards of people to stores to score doorbuster deals before daylight even breaks.

But this year Black Friday looks a lot different. The coronavirus pandemic has instilled in many consumers a heightened sense of anxiety around going to stores. Most retailers had their doors closed on Thanksgiving, and opened at later hours the morning of Black Friday, as they moved more doorbuster deals online to allow people to shop safely from the comfort of their home.

Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised consumers to shop deals online on Black Friday, to use curbside pickup if they are venturing to stores, and to favor open-air shopping centers over enclosed malls.

"This is really happening ... there are not huge lines wrapped around buildings. Consumers have adapted very quickly," said Coresight Research Founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig. "I took a video in Bed Bath & Beyond, and there's nobody in the whole store."

"Walmart had no holiday decor, no Christmas music ... you wouldn't have known it was Black Friday," she added about one store she visited.

Some people took to Twitter on Friday morning to share photos of almost empty malls, including the Mall of America.

We are at Mall Of America in Bloomington Minnesota. Very quiet. No rushes. pic.twitter.com/0FCmzvyrXQ — Paul Roiger (@PaulRoiger) November 27, 2020

5 am Black Friday. 5 on line not online. What a difference a year makes. #npdretail pic.twitter.com/r6MIshfUzw — Marshal Cohen (@marshalcohen) November 27, 2020

"People are not out," said David Bassuk, a managing director for AlixPartners in New York. "I think people realize that they can get the deals at home."

And the people that are going out are using services like curbside pickup, he said.

Adobe Analytics said the number of orders fulfilled using curbside pickup have already seen more than 100% growth year over year through this week.

Meantime, online, Thanksgiving Day spending rose by nearly 22% year over year to $5.1 billion, hitting a new record, according to Adobe data.

"If a store traditionally has relied on people walking by, and natural foot traffic, that's not going to be there as much this year," said Greg Portell, a lead partner in the global consumer practice of Kearney, a strategy and management consulting firm. "You're going to see much more purposeful shopping. And that means retailers are going to have to find a purpose for consumers to come to them."

A survey released by ShopperTrak in October forecasted that traffic in retail stores is expected to be down 22% to 25% year over year during the six key weeks of the holiday shopping season.

Still, lines were spotted at some stores including Victoria's Secret, for a sale on pajamas, and Lululemon.

Line to get into Victoria’s Secret - where there’s a big deal on PJs! #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/MNfLLkwK7l — Neil Saunders (@NeilRetail) November 27, 2020

There’s a small outside Lululemon - and they’ve set up an online order collection desk outside the store. #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/SyEaKsdsZf — Neil Saunders (@NeilRetail) November 27, 2020

When shopping for apparel during the pandemic, consumers have been flocking toward "comfort in uncomfortable times," ditching dresses and high-heels in favor of leggings and slippers. Items including sweatshirts and sweatpants are expected to account for 31% of total U.S. apparel spending this holiday season, according to data from The NPD Group.

