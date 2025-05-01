Block shares plunge 17% on revenue miss

Block reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.

The stock plunged in extended trading.

Block, formerly known as Square, cut its full-year gross profit guidance citing macro uncertainty.

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Block reported first-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations on Thursday. The stock plunged 17% in extended trading.

Here is how the company did, compared to analysts' consensus estimates from LSEG.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Earnings per share: 56 cents, adjusted. That figure may not be comparable to estimates.

56 cents, adjusted. That figure may not be comparable to estimates. Revenue: $5.77 billion vs. $6.2 billion expected

Revenue decreased about 3% from $5.96 billion a year earlier. Gross profit rose 9% to $2.29 billion from $2.09 billion a year earlier. That missed analysts' forecasts of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Gross payment volume hit $56.8 billion, missing expectations of $58 billion, according to StreetAccount.

Block updated its full-year guidance to reflect a more cautious stance on the economy for the rest of the year. The company expects to increase gross profit in the second quarter by 9.5%, in the low double digits in the third quarter, and in the mid teens in the fourth.

— CNBC's Robert Hum contributed to this report.

WATCH: Jack Dorsey-backed startup taps into geothermal to run bitcoin mines across Africa