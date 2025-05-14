Money Report

Boeing strikes ‘largest-ever' 787 jet order with Qatar Airways, White House says

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg attend a signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar, May 14, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $96 billion agreement to sell Qatar Airways up to 210 aircraft, the White House said.
  • Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg appeared alongside President Donald Trump in Doha for a signing ceremony on the deal for the 787 Dreamliner and 777X planes.

Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $96 billion agreement to sell Qatar Airways up to 210 aircraft, the White House said Wednesday.

The deal for the 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft, struck during President Donald Trump's state visit with the emir of Qatar, is Boeing's "largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order," according to the White House.

Further details about the agreement were not immediately clear. Boeing did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg appeared alongside Trump at the Amiri Diwan in Doha earlier Wednesday for a signing ceremony on the aircraft deal.

"It's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing," Trump said after Ortberg signed the agreement.

The White House said in a fact sheet that the deal will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually and over 1 million total domestic jobs over the course of production and delivery.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

