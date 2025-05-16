Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Boeing would avoid guilty plea, prosecution over 737 Max crashes in possible DOJ deal

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Boeing Co. 737 Max fuselages at the company’s manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, US, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The Justice Department and Boeing could strike a deal that would avoid the company entering a guilty plea or prosecution.
  • Boeing previously agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud last year after the Biden Justice Department found the aerospace giant violated a 2021 agreement.
  • A judge rejected that deal, opening the possibility that the plane-maker could face trial.
A grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft at Los Angeles International Airport.
Eric Thayer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft at Los Angeles International Airport.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Justice Department and Boeing are close to a deal that would allow the aerospace giant to avoid pleading guilty or facing trial in a criminal case related to two deadly crashes of its 737 Max passenger jet, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

Boeing agreed to plead guilty in the case last summer in a deal with the Justice Department after the Biden administration found earlier that year that the company violated a 2021 agreement tied to the crashes. A judge rejected that plea deal last year, citing concerns about diversity, equity and inclusion, and opened the possibility that Boeing could face trial.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The fraud charge stems from Boeing's development of the 737 Max. The U.S. had accused Boeing of misleading regulators about its inclusion of a flight-control system on the Max that was later implicated in the two crashes.

A final, non-prosecution agreement hasn't been reached yet, the person said. The Justice Department and Boeing didn't immediately comment.

Under the new agreement, Boeing could pay family members of victims of the two Max crashes. In total, the two crashes of the best-selling Boeing jet killed all 346 people on board the planes.

Money Report

news 38 mins ago

Trump slams Supreme Court, Springsteen and Swift

news 48 mins ago

CoreWeave pops 60% this week on AI growth momentum, big Nvidia stake

The new tentative agreement, which was reported earlier on Friday by Reuters, would mean Boeing wouldn't be labeled a felon. That label could have come with restrictions on defense contractor work.

Boeing is the country's biggest exporter and, in addition to making commercial jetliners, it's a major defense contractor. The Trump administration recently awarded the company a multibillion-dollar contract to build a next-generation fighter jet.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us